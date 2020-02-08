You should agree that social media should be fun. Users should be more human in their interactions. We have put together a powerful panel discussion on “How to be human: Social media should be fun” Lagos social media week to show you how.

Date: Tuesday February 25, 2020

Time: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

venue: NXT / Tech Stage

Meet our speakers …

Adesola Ade-Unuigbe

BellaNaija Head of Content and Digital Ventures Lagos, Nigeria

Adesola Ade-Unuigbe started as an editorial assistant in the event and entertainment department of BellaNaija and has taken over the management of content and digital ventures in less than 5 years. At 28, she helped give the content on the BellaNaija website a youthful new touch and increased its presence on social media with 1.5 million followers on Twitter, over 1 million Instagram, etc. She is tirelessly looking for how BellaNaija can be innovative.

Joey Akan

UMG journalist Lagos, Nigeria

Joey Akan is a multi-award winning journalist, author, A&R and media consultant. He is an author, broadcaster, moderator, PR consultant and commentator on current topics such as African music, urban pop culture, politics, sports, race, gender and sexuality.

Joey has a degree in biochemistry. As a multiple award-winning writer and music journalist, he worked for 5 years as a music editor at Pulse Nigeria, where he led a team of creative people at the Pulse Entertainment Desk.

He has written on a variety of topics for the music industry, including research into the music distribution business, Africa, its sounds, and music culture. During his several years in the entertainment and pop culture, Joey has worked as a consultant for major record labels, actors, musicians and creatives, and has advised them carefully on their A&R, communication and advertising strategies

Khafi Kareem

personally

entertainer

Khafilat Kareem comes from the state of Ekiti and was born in London. She spent part of her early childhood in the United States.

She has traveled widely and visited the 7 continents of the world, which live in places like France, China and Italy. Khafi speaks French, English, Italian, Chinese, Yoruba and British.

She attended the Royal Holloway University in England, after which she made a short career in politics and made an election in her Hammersmith constituency under the Labor Party in Great Britain.

Khafi is a police officer with the Metropolitan Police Service, a YouTuber and a motivational speaker.

Khafi is also an actress and presenter and has appeared in many films. The Evolution of US, Lost in London also on the stage of the Royal Opera House. She is the author of “A Quarter Centenarian’s Guide to the Galaxy” or “# 25by25book”. Khafi is talented in speaking, singing and dancing. She is a former roommate of Big Brother Naija #bbnaija Season 4 – Pepper Dem

Do2dtun

Cool FM on-air personality

Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode is an MC, hypeman, on-air personality, video jockey, actor and media entrepreneur. It is also known as Do2dTun (pronounced D-O-To-The-T-U-N). He’s a super-energetic hype man and dancer, so he’s considered The Energy Gad. The Energy Gad brand is known across the African continent, including among Africans in the diaspora. Do2dtun is the host of the Midday Oasis on Cool FM, the largest radio station in the country.

Jola Ayeye

Jola is a screenwriter and content creator in Lagos, Nigeria. She is also half of the popular social commentary and pop culture podcast “I Said What I Said”. You can talk to her about storytelling, politics, content creation and fiction.

