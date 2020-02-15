Loosening animal products may frighten some avowed meat lovers, but environmental, home-style, and nutrition experts say the company is both worthwhile and achievable.

23 percent of Americans said in a survey published by Gallup last week that they had eaten less meat in the past year, with health concerns outweighing the reasons for the cut. Many other respondents expressed concerns about the environment, food safety and animal welfare. But only 5% of U.S. adults actually identify as vegetarians. This resulted in a separate Gallup survey from 2018, which reflects the hunger for so-called herbal diets without inflexible rules or labeling in recent years.

Brian Kateman, president and co-founder of the non-profit Reducetarian Foundation, which works to reduce the social consumption of animal products in the name of health, environmental protection and cruelty to animals, said his organization had witnessed the collapse of the all-or-not mentality all about meat consumption in recent years. Some people make compromises like meatless montage, weekday vegetarianism, or “vegan before 6” instead of opting for a rigid diet, Kateman told MarketWatch.

“All of these strategies put us on the same path, the same team,” he said.

Food Media started in 2020 with plant-based commitments

Figures from some major food publications have made a public commitment in recent months to eat and develop recipes that take climate change into account. For example, the New York Times food columnist, Melissa Clark, published a “Guide for Meat Lovers to Eat Less Meat” in late December, in which she wrote that she was aiming for a 40% reduction from six to eight meaty, cheesy, anchovies – decided. and yogurt-laden meals I ate weekly. “

And Bon Appétit announced a series of guidelines last month aimed at reducing the environmental impact of its test kitchen, including a new composting program, a reduction in plastic consumption and the goal of developing 30% of the new recipes as meatless. The magazine’s sister brand, Epicurious, has developed the menu for this year’s COOK90 challenge (cooking every three meals in January every day with a few exceptions) to mark vegetables, legumes, and grains. Minimize dairy products; and limit animal protein to just a little seafood, which reflects a nationwide goal.

“We think a lot about delivery and food, as well as all the plastics that go with it,” said David Tamarkin, site director of Epicurious, who developed COOK90. Home cooks can also play an important role in mitigating climate change, both through their eating habits and by reducing food waste.

The argument of climate change

Activities such as agriculture and forestry account for almost a quarter of man-made greenhouse gas emissions, a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) concluded last year. This quarter includes emissions from food production (such as cowbuck methane and tractor emissions) and deforestation (which releases carbon dioxide into the atmosphere), Richard Waite, a member of the World Resources Institute’s nonprofit food program, told MarketWatch.

About a third of the world’s food is wasted or lost, the IPCC report added. Separate estimates assume that the number in the United States is up to 40%. “Think of all the food that is produced and that is ultimately not eaten,” said Waite. “This is an enormous amount of land use and that is a large amount of greenhouse gas emissions.”

“Eating food that is less resource-intensive and does not take up as much space for production enables another 2 billion people to be brought to the planet.”

—Richard Waite, a staff member of the World Resources Institute’s food program

In general, a climate-friendly diet would include a more plant-based diet, lower consumption of animal proteins (especially beef and lamb), and minimal food waste, Waite said. Beef and lamb are far more resource-intensive than other proteins, as WRI data show. Dairy products, pork and poultry have a “medium” impact on the environment, while foods such as eggs, nuts, fish and beans have a relatively minor impact.

The most sustainable animal proteins are farmed clams such as clams, oysters, scallops, and clams, Waite added.

“Consuming food that is less resource-intensive and does not take up as much space for production will enable another 2 billion people to be brought to the planet in the coming decades without cutting down more forests and reducing emissions at the same time. Food production” said Waite.

Sarah Little, a spokeswoman for the North American Meat Institute, said in a statement to MarketWatch, “The Environmental Protection Agency data shows that animal production in the United States accounts for about four percent of total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.”

“A recent study by the National Academy of Sciences proceedings assessed the potential impact of a meat-free diet in the United States and found that total greenhouse gas emissions in the United States were reduced by only 2.6 percent and there were a greater number of deficiencies would be essential nutrients, ”she added. (Some critics have questioned the methodology of this study.)

The health argument

Diets that are relatively higher in plant foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts and legumes and relatively lower in animal foods like meat, seafood, dairy products and eggs are associated with a lower risk of a cardiovascular disease or dying out for any reason, according to a study published last summer in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

“Research shows that plant-based diets are low-cost, low-risk interventions that can lower body mass index, blood pressure (hemoglobin A1C), and cholesterol.”

—Study published in the Permanent Journal

In a separate 2013 study published in the peer-reviewed Permanent Journal, it says: “Research shows that herbal diets are low-risk, low-risk interventions that reduce body mass index, blood pressure (hemoglobin A1C) and can lower cholesterol. And asked the doctors to recommend a plant-based diet to all patients.

An expert group from the United States for news and world reports called the Mediterranean diet this year – which focuses on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans and nuts. weekly servings of fish and seafood; Poultry and eggs in moderation; and the occasional serving of red meat – as the best herbal diet, the best diabetes diet, the best healthy diet (a tie), and the best overall diet.

The similar DASH diet (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) prescribes the consumption of whole grains, fruits and vegetables as well as poultry, fish, beans, nuts and low-fat or non-fat dairy products, but limits fatty meat and high-fat dairy products. The diet is also highly recommended by health professionals and is associated with lower blood pressure and lower LDL cholesterol, in addition to a lower risk of developing heart failure.

The money argument

According to a 2015 study published by Providence researchers, Miriam from RI, in the Journal of Hunger and Environmental Nutrition, an economical version of the U.S. government’s MyPlate menu that contains animal protein, including MyPlate, costs almost 750 USD more per year than a plant nutrition hospital and the Rhode Island Community Food Bank. “Our plant-based diet was much cheaper and contained a lot more fruits and vegetables and whole grains,” said Mary Flynn, author of the lead study, in a statement.

These cost savings are also anecdotal. Tamarkin, who started his own transition from certain animal products last summer, said the move actually saved him money. “Vegetables are cheap,” he said. “Do you know what’s really cheap? Beans, lentils – even if you get them from the chic place I get them from.” Still, Tamarkin believes it is worth spending money on high quality foods like fish to to get a more environmentally friendly product.

“Do you know what’s really cheap?” Beans, lentils – even if you get them from the chic place where I get them. ”

– David Tamarkin, Site Director of Epicurious

Wasted food is “money in the drain, in addition to being terrible for the planet,” he added. “When you think of food waste, you not only help with the problem of food waste, you also save money.”

If you want to get more plant-based, but aren’t sure where to start, here’s advice from experts – including people who did it themselves:

Just start. Think of this as an optimization of your diet, said the Waite of WRI, whose research inspired him about five years ago to develop his own eating habits. “Make it easy for yourself and don’t go all or nothing unless you really want to do it,” he said. “You shouldn’t feel like you’re sacrificing pleasure – because if you do, you probably won’t stick with it.” Every time you decide what to eat, think about how you could eat a little more vegetable and a little less animal food, he said.

Kateman of the Reducetarian Foundation suggested relaxing by ordering vegetarian versions of popular take-away dishes or in the restaurant: instead of getting chicken with your usual chipotle

order, try guacamole. Check out the Thai or Indian restaurant to see if there is a vegetable version of your favorite lamb or beef dish. If you want a burger, try herbal substitutes from Beyond Meat

or impossible food.

“When someone eats meat with a meal, they can at least think about making it a much smaller part of a meal.”

– Brian Kateman, president and co-founder of the Reducetarian Foundation

Learn how to make meatless food delicious. If you think tofu is boring or boring, do it wrong. “For me, texture is the key to unlocking a real desire for tofu,” said Tamarkin. Drain all of the water from your tofu so that you can introduce new flavors. Then try tearing it open and frying it to get crispy edges and a creamy interior. Be generous with spices, said Tamarkin.

Find ways to approximate the structural contrasts of animal products – such as a chicken leg with crispy skin and fatty meat – on a plant basis, said Tamarkin. It could look like a couple of savory lentils, for example topped with crispy fried shallots and a dash of yoghurt. If you use fewer dairy products, you should use ingredients like tahini, nut butter, and pureed beans to increase the creaminess without the actual cream, he said.

Look for umami – a savory taste that’s often found in meat – in other places, added Tamarkin. Add ingredients like soy sauce, miso, fermented black bean sauce, sun-dried tomatoes, and nutritional yeast to add to the umami in your home cooking, he said.

Jim Webster, editor of the Washington Post food team and self-described “confirmed carnivore”, decided to avoid meat in January for environmental, health and moral reasons, after having been given a taste of meatless assembly in recent years had 3 years. During his meatless month, Webster learned how to prepare equally satisfactory vegetable versions of meat dishes that he enjoyed, including a mushroom Banh-Mi and tacos with “meat” made from walnuts.

He even made a spin-off of his grandmother’s popular cabbage cane recipe with mushrooms and walnuts instead of ground beef and pork. “It didn’t mimic anything – it was his own thing,” Webster said. “But it was really good.”

Take small steps, especially if the concept of a meatless meal seems strange. “When someone eats meat with a meal, they can at least think about making it a much smaller part of a meal,” said Kateman. Double the vegetables and halve the meat in your chilli. Choose the meat back so that it is a component or flavor in your meal and not the centerpiece.

Discover kitchens that are less meat-heavy instead of trying to vegetarianize your existing American diet, Tamarkin suggested. “Go deep into this kitchen because it’s a full experience,” he said. Tamarkin recommends dealing with vegetarian friendly South Indian cuisine as well as numerous vegetarian options in Middle Eastern cuisine. Serious Eats’ chief culinary consultant, J. Kenji López-Alt, has also classified Japanese and Chinese foods as vegan-friendly.

“I know that the impact I make is basically zero. If I don’t, I also know that I’m making the problem worse. ”

– David Tamarkin

Make sure you still get the nutrients you need. Most people will generally see positive results if they increase their plant-based food intake and eat less meat. Be careful how your body reacts, especially if you cut out animal products, said Corinne Bush, director of nutrition science and education at the American Nutrition Association.

First: protein. Complete proteins are found in animal foods and soy, while many vegetable proteins are incomplete sources of protein, according to the Food and Drug Administration. So combine incomplete plant proteins to complement each other, like grains with beans or legumes. The average recommended protein intake for a person is 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight, although experts recommend that older adults and some other groups should consume more.

Vitamin B12 occurs naturally in animal foods. So consider a B12 supplement or nutritional yeast, Bush said. Milk is a good source of calcium, but can also be found in dark green leaves, legumes and fortified vegetable milk. Beans, lentils and soy are sources of iron; Make sure you increase your iron intake with vitamin C, Bush said. Beans, nuts, and seeds provide alternative sources of zinc, and non-animal sources of omega-3 fatty acids are flax, chia, and walnuts, she said.

Plan ahead. Creating some rules to regulate when and where you eat meat could help reduce your consumption, Kateman said. If you rarely cook, you may choose to eat meat only at home. On the other hand, someone who rarely eats in restaurants could only make meat consumption out.

Webster, editor of the Washington Post, found meal planning an integral part of his meatless experiment, and sat down every weekend to schedule seven dinners for the week ahead. He planned occasions when he also had to eat in restaurants and checked potential places for both practical menu options and forbidden foods that he shouldn’t try.

“I create a menu, create a shopping list from that menu, and my fridge is packed every week,” added Tamarkin. “Every little thing is used throughout the week.”

Do what you can and don’t be hard on yourself. Tamarkin has cut beef, chicken, and pork from his diet and avoids dairy products in his hearty meals so that he can justify using butter for baking. “I know the effect I’m doing is basically zero,” he said. “If I don’t do that, I know that I’m making the problem worse.”

Waite still eats everything, but has realigned its diet to be more plant-based. While eating beef and lamb every now and then, he makes sure it’s a treat he really enjoys.

“You can still eat whatever foods you like. It’s just about finding the right mix that will reduce your footprint, ”he said. “A climate-friendly diet doesn’t have to be about withdrawal – it can be delicious and satisfying.”