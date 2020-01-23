advertisement

So we won’t forget. – Used in Memorial Day ceremonies as a warning against forgetting those who died in war.

On January 27, 1945, Allied forces entered the Auschwitz concentration camp complex, releasing more than 7,000 living prisoners. More than 1.1 million people had already died in Auschwitz – almost 1 million of them were Jews. This month marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz.

The year 2020 will be special due to two anniversary-related anniversaries: the twentieth anniversary of the adoption of the Stockholm Declaration, which established the Task Force for International Cooperation on Holocaust Education, Remembrance and Research, today the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance; and the 15th anniversary of the adoption of January 27 as the International Holocaust Memorial Day by the United Nations General Assembly. Both events took place symbolically on January 27, on the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. Consequently, the major international memorial event will be organized at the Auschwitz Memorial.

The survivors of Auschwitz will be the main guests of the event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. About 200 of them will come to the Memorial from all over the world. A delegation of about 120 Auschwitz and Holocaust survivors from the United States, Canada, Israel, Australia and various European countries will be able to participate in the main commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz – Birkenau Memorial Foundation from Auschwitz New York City led by Ronald S. Lauder. More and more former prisoners from Poland are now confirming their presence.

Five years ago, about 300 survivors, witnesses of the history of Auschwitz, gathered in front of the death gate in the former Birkenau camp to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the liberation. The official TV signal was broadcast throughout the world. More than 250 TV channels from different countries have used the broadcast. According to the data collected, more than 500 million people watched the memorial live.

A sold out concert with Itzhak Perlman is on January 27 at Temple Emanu-El in New York.

Events you may want to attend …

– February 1: American Legion Post 174-Willits organizes its second annual Four Chaplains Memorial Service at 11:00 am in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (265 Margie Drive, Willits). This day commemorates the events of February 3, 1943, when the USAT Dorchester troop ship was torpedoed by a German submarine, 150 miles from its destination in Greenland and sank. Dorchester left New York on January 23, 1943, with four newly beaten chaplains and nearly 900 others (a full complement of 902 soldiers, merchant ships and civilian workers), as part of a convoy of three ships.

The chaplain helped the crew maintain order on the sinking ship by issuing life jackets and gloves to the panicked soldiers. They also prayed with the wounded and dying soldiers to keep the atmosphere calmer. Eventually they gave their own life jackets and gloves to those without, which led to their death with the sinking of the ship.

A posthumous special medal for heroism was authorized by Congress and awarded by President Dwight Eisenhower on January 18, 1961.

Post commander Fred Branson said, “We invite the public to remember with us, the American Legion Post 174, this selfless sacrifice of this chaplain and commit us to serve our community with the same spirit of dedication.”

– February 8: the monthly Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1900 fundraiser breakfast is the second Saturday of the month, held at Veterans Building, 293 Seminary Ave., Ukiah, from 8 am to 11 am for $ 7 / ea. Flea Market is at the same time.

– February 8: 9:30 AM to 5:00 PM, the fourth annual women’s song festival, Saturday Afternoon Clubhouse (107 S. Oak St., Ukiah) where women’s choir groups and individual singers come together to learn inspiring songs. Choir leaders from all over Northern California take turns giving songs. A free informal concert at 4 p.m. is open to the public

– February 8 at 8:00 pm and February 9 at 2:00 pm: ‘Baroque Revisited’ by Ukiah Symphony Orchestra, a music program in baroque style written by composers from the late 19th and 20th centuries. Bay Area cellist Natalie Raney also plays Tchaikovsky’s Variations on a Rococo Theme during the concert. Phillip Semyon Lenberg, conductor. Maps at Mendocino Book Company Ukiah or www.ukiahsympony.org

– If that is not enough activity for you, there is the monthly library book sale on February 8 (also First Friday).

– Then there is before August 11 at 4 p.m. the former retirement party of County Sheriff Tom Allman. at the Ukiah Fairgrounds. It is sold out, but we wish Tom all the best in his life as a citizen and thank him for his more than 13 years of dedicated service.

– March 1, Lewis White American Legion Post (Ukiah) celebrates 100 years with ceremonies starting at 2 p.m. in Veterans’ Hall on Seminary Avenue.

Cheer-i-o!

