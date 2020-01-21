advertisement

The impeachment process against President Donald Trump in the Senate starts today, and we have details of how the public can follow it online. The trial begins at 1 p.m. ET today and is scheduled to run six days a week, Monday through Saturday, from 1:00 p.m. every day. Those who want to watch the video can stream the trial version on most major news network websites such as CNN. The impeachment process can also be streamed on the CBS News YouTube channel.

