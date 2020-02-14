How Tupac The name lives on after its premature speculation on death. A filmmaker believes he could live his best life in the land of enchantment.

Page 6 reports that Rick Boss questions the status quo regarding the end of the legendary rapper’s life. His new film project claims that he is still alive. How and why do you ask? Look no further for his upcoming film 2Pac: The Great Escape from UMC.

The picture shows a very deep plot claiming that Shakur was secretly flown from the university hospital by helicopter instead of dying from multiple shots. Where do you ask Boss claims he was brought privately to New Mexico to be accepted by a local Navajo tribe because the law cannot enter their holy land without prior permission.

While this theory could easily be the jig of the year, Boss claims the storyline comes from inside information. “This is not fiction. These are facts from certain people I know, ”Boss told KTNV. He also claims that the estate knows what will come. “Let’s just say Mr. Shakur – the family is aware of the film and they agree with the title, so you should know more or less what’s going on.”

UMC’s 2Pac: The Great Escape is still in production and is expected to be released in 2021. It should be noted that the actor who plays Tupac, who by the way appears to be ten times lighter than the rapper “Dear Mama”, does not believe that Shakur is alive. You can see the parts of the film below; In case you are interested.

Photo: Chris Connor / IF