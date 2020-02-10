It has been announced that Skunk Anansie, Solange and Peaches are among the names of an outstanding cast for this year’s Meltdown Festival, curated by Grace Jones.

The legendary singer and icon of the eighties, Jones, has put together an increasingly impressive ensemble of acts for this year’s event. The event will take place from June 12th to 21st at London’s Southbank Center.

The opening night on June 12th will lead with the mighty peaches that will appear the next day. Skunk Anansie celebrates its 25th anniversary with a show on June 18th.

Other artists who have already signed up are Jimmy Cliff, the Love Unlimited Synth Orchestra, Baaba Maal, Lee Scratch Perry with Adrian Sherwood, Oumou Sangaré, Meshell Ndegeocello, Lee Fields and the Expressions, Ladysmith Black Mambazo and others who are still known many are given on the free riverside stage.

Jones said of the festival: “As everyone knows, I am a collector and, among other things, I collect people. I did that for Meltdown. These wonderful artists that I selected represent something unique for me personally and for my career.

“From Baaba Maal via Skunk Anansie to Solange. Each of these artists has a little bit of me, and now I’m proud to introduce them to you all. By the time I finish the festival with my appearance on June 21st, everyone who has attended one of these shows will have an incredible live concert experience that was lovingly given to me by Grace Jones. ”

Tickets are sold on Valentine’s Day (Friday, February 14th) and can be bought here.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z0XLzIswI2s (/ embed)

Remarks