CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) – Phil Snow joins head coach Matt Rhule in Carolina as the new Panthers defensive coordinator.

Previously, Snow served as defense coordinator at Rhule in Baylor from 2017 to 19 and at Temple from 2013 to 16.

Snow has spent 37 seasons coaching college football and served as a defensive coordinator at seven previous schools, including UCLA, Washington, Arizona State and Boise State. He also worked as an assistant coach for the Detroit Lions for four seasons (2005-08).

Under snow, Baylor took 41st place in the nation’s overall defense last season, taking second place with 30 points, third place with 17 points and eighth place in the sacks per game with 3.3 points. Baylor’s defensive duel James Lynch finished fifth in the national team (13 1/2) and was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, while cornerback Grayland Arnold finished fifth in Interceptions (6).

Before joining Rhule in Baylor, Snow worked for him in Temple for four years. The Owls led the American Athletic Conference twice in defense, with the team third in national defense in 2016 and only 282.5 meters per game and 11th place at 18.4 points per game.

Rhule and Snow first trained at UCLA in 2001 when Snow was the defensive coordinator and Rhule was the defensive leadership coach. The Bruins led the conference in absolute defense this season.

With Snow, the Panthers now have three college leaders – Rhule as head coach, Snow as defensive coordinator, and Joe Brady, who came from the LSU and acted as offensive coordinator.

