Advertisement

WACO, Texas – It was an unusual sight in central Texas on Thursday morning. People across the region have woken up to snow on the ground.

“There was a swath of snow that basically covered everything from Killeen and Temple to Waco, and then moved northeast,” said Juan Hernandez, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

It’s been a few years since the Mid-Texans woke up to snow on the ground.

Advertisement

“The last snowfall at Waco Airport in 2015 was seven tenths of an inch. That was March 5, 2015, ”says Hernandez.

The National Weather Service had one centimeter of snow in Waco, but more snow was accumulating in areas in the east.

“We saw 1.25 inches in Mart, which is a little bit east of you. We have 1.3 inches in Riesel and then an inch in Marlin, ”says Hernandez.

On average, Waco sees less than an inch of snow a year. During the past decade, most of the snow that Waco saw was a little over 3 1/2 inches in 2010.

Waco saw a record 13 inches of snow in 1929 when a blizzard swept through central Texas. The same storm fell 26 inches in Hillsboro and two feet in Clifton.

On Thursday, the snow delayed more than a dozen school districts by two hours, and most of the snow melted around noon.

And you might be unlucky if you hoped for more snow this winter.

“I would say that the bets here are not in our favor. It will be pretty difficult to get to us, ”says Hernandez.

Advertisement