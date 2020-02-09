Rapper Snoop Dogg turned his head as he searched Gayle King for her interview with Lisa Leslie. He didn’t appreciate the question about Kobe Bryant’s rape allegations in 2003 and posted several messages about the interview on social media. Dogg has recently doubled its statements, which has only led to arguments among its fans and critics.

“My thing was … that was 2003. Some of his children weren’t even born,” said Dogg during a performance on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show. “So when you call that up, you’re bringing them information they don’t need to know about. Do you understand what I’m saying? I’m thinking about them.”

Some of the users on Facebook saw these comments from Dogg and have since weighed in to express their opinions. Some believe that the rapper had the right to call King, while others were upset about his multiple comments.

“Snoop has taken a stand to protect his long-time brother’s family,” commented one person on Facebook. “Snoop’s love for Koby has been shown around the world by stopping the selfish Grand Standers reporters who want to fill their pockets for the big story. Shame on Gayle. I’ve never been a Snoop fan, but it’s me now. ” I welcome your booth. “

However, this was not a general opinion, as some fans said Dogg should “look at his own past” before commenting on King. They believed that his texts on women and various legal issues should be more of a problem than King’s interview. The individuals believed that Dogg should “worry about cleaning his own street side”.

Whether the fans and critics agreed with Dogg’s comments on social media or not, there was no shortage of responses on Facebook. These users have focused on this “feud” between Dogg and King in the past few days and want the conversation to be stopped. In fact, they believed that this back and forth should have happened because of the rape allegations during Bryant’s lifetime, not after his death.

“Love Snoop and absolutely love his answers,” added one user to the conversation. “This topic should have been on him for the past 17 years since it happened. If you don’t have the option to ask him directly, don’t wait until he brings it up. Keep the same energy that you have when He was alive. You don’t have to try to destroy his legacy now. “

(Photo credit: John Parra / Getty Images for Bud Light)