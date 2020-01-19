Snoop Dogg opens for Guns N 'Roses in Miami - Kerrang!

If you are going to open for Guns N ’Roses, you better stand on your own. Although many bands have used this coveted slot with a sound that simply mimics that of the headliners, only a few have shown that they can share the stage with the kings of LA sleaze. It has now been announced that fans on G’N’R’s Miami show will see the band with a very skilled – if unorthodox – opening act: Snoop Dogg.
Hip-hop legend and weed guru perform with Guns at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on January 31. The band announced this line-up addition via Twitter, using an additional sheet image to advertise it:
Tickets for this meeting of Mary Jane and Mr. Brownstone are currently for sale.
If you can’t make the Miami show and don’t mind missing Snoop, Guns N ‘Roses have already planned an extensive tour schedule for this year in Central America, South America and Europe, so catch them live at one of the following dates:
January
31 Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena
March
14 Mexico City, MEX – Vive Latino Festival
18 San Jose, CR – Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma
21 Quito, ECU – Estadio Olimpico Atahualpha
24 Lima, PER – University of San Marcos Stadium
27 Santiago, CHL – Lollapalooza
29 Buenos Aires, ARG – Lollapalooza
April
03 Sao Paolo, BRA – Lollapalooza
05 Bogota, COL – Estereo picnic
May
20 Lisbon, POR – Passeio Martimo De Alges
23 Seville, SPA – Estadio Benito Villamarin
26 Munich, GER – Olympiastadion
29 London, United Kingdom – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
30 London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June
02 Hamburg, GER – Volksparkstadion (tickets)
06 Solvesborg, SWE – Rock festival of Sweden
09 Vienna, AUT – Ernst Happel Stadium (tickets)
12 Firenze, ITA – Firenze Rocks (tickets)
14 Berne, SWI – Stade de Suisse (tickets)
17 Warsaw, POL – PGE Narodowy (tickets)
19 Prague, CZE – Letnany Airport
21 Landgraaf, NET – Pinkpop
27 Dublin, IRE – Marlay Park (tickets)
