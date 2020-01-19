Snoop Dogg opens for Guns N 'Roses in Miami - Kerrang!

advertisement

If you are going to open for Guns N ’Roses, you better stand on your own. Although many bands have used this coveted slot with a sound that simply mimics that of the headliners, only a few have shown that they can share the stage with the kings of LA sleaze. It has now been announced that fans on G’N’R’s Miami show will see the band with a very skilled – if unorthodox – opening act: Snoop Dogg.

Hip-hop legend and weed guru perform with Guns at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on January 31. The band announced this line-up addition via Twitter, using an additional sheet image to advertise it:

Tickets for this meeting of Mary Jane and Mr. Brownstone are currently for sale.

If you can’t make the Miami show and don’t mind missing Snoop, Guns N ‘Roses have already planned an extensive tour schedule for this year in Central America, South America and Europe, so catch them live at one of the following dates:

January

31 Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena

March

14 Mexico City, MEX – Vive Latino Festival

18 San Jose, CR – Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma

21 Quito, ECU – Estadio Olimpico Atahualpha

24 Lima, PER – University of San Marcos Stadium

27 Santiago, CHL – Lollapalooza

29 Buenos Aires, ARG – Lollapalooza

April

03 Sao Paolo, BRA – Lollapalooza

05 Bogota, COL – Estereo picnic

May

20 Lisbon, POR – Passeio Martimo De Alges

23 Seville, SPA – Estadio Benito Villamarin

26 Munich, GER – Olympiastadion

29 London, United Kingdom – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

30 London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June

02 Hamburg, GER – Volksparkstadion (tickets)

06 Solvesborg, SWE – Rock festival of Sweden

09 Vienna, AUT – Ernst Happel Stadium (tickets)

12 Firenze, ITA – Firenze Rocks (tickets)

14 Berne, SWI – Stade de Suisse (tickets)

17 Warsaw, POL – PGE Narodowy (tickets)

19 Prague, CZE – Letnany Airport

21 Landgraaf, NET – Pinkpop

27 Dublin, IRE – Marlay Park (tickets)

