Snoop Dogg has had a change of heart. The hip-hop legend has apologized for verbally attacking Gayle King in a recent interview because of her questioning about Kobe Bryant.

The “Deep Cover” rapper’s rant against King triggered a match against the outrage felt by many when King Kobe’s girlfriend, WNBA legend Lisa Leslie, interviewed and asked her about the notorious case of rape in Colorado, on which he was involved in 2003.

“Why you attack us all, we your people. You don’t come after fucking Harvey Weinstein and asking him stupid questions. I’m fed up with all of you, ”said Snoop in his first scold, referring to King and Oprah Winfrey.

He added, “How dare you tarnish my Motherf * Ckin homeboy’s reputation, Punk Motherf * Cker? Respect the family and withdraw before we get you.”

Snoop’s defamation was particularly appalling because he threatened King – although he denied this, his words told a different story.

But yesterday (February 12th) Snoop dropped a Mea Culpa.

“Two mistakes don’t make a right. If you’re wrong, you have to fix it,” said Snoop Dogg in an Instagram video apologizing for his comment. “Having said that, Gayle King, I tore you off publicly by derogatingly attacking you based on emotion. I was angry with questions you asked … I overreacted. “

“I should have done it differently … I was brought up much better. So I want to publicly apologize to you for the language I used and call you out of your name and just be disrespectful. “

Snoop also said he hoped to meet King one day privately. Props to Snoop for repentance.

Check out the full apology below.