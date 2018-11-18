SNL's cold opening takes us through the week's headlines, from forest fires in California to election fraud

advertisement

She then mentioned post-midterm claims that suburban women had “outraged” the Republican Party and pushed them aside in favor of a theory that all Hispanic Americans voted for twice.

“You can’t just reject this idea because it’s not true and sounds crazy,” said McKinnons Ingraham, before reading other ridiculous comments like “Santa Claus is Jesus’ father” and “If the earth is so warm, why then?” ” Are my feet cold? ‘

McKinnon’s Castmates Cecily Strong, Alex Moffat and Leslie Jones came over as Ingraham’s guests.

Strong appeared as Jeanine Pirro, a Fox News presenter who, according to McKinnons, is Ingraham entitled for a Pulitzer price, if not worth it. As Pirro, Strong shared an alleged fraud claim that she heard it in the Bass Pro Shop parking lot, one of which was Tyler Perry, who returned to the poll as Madea, the figure of an older black woman whom he would soon retire becomes. Other theories were “stacking” when children vote as adults in a trench coat, and “lumps”, a reference to Eddie Murphy, who portrays multiple characters in “The Nutty Professor”.

Moffat played Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who looked at the recent New York Times report that his company hired an opposition research firm to “discredit” activist protesters, including through liaison with liberal financier George Soros “.

Moffat made fun of the general perception that Zuckerberg appears to be robotic. He stood there with his fingers crossed and stretched out his arms. He had rehearsed his answers behind a table, he said with a hard laugh.

“The idea that we knowingly hired a terrible company makes me laugh,” he added. When asked how Facebook could meet the demand for more transparency in its practices, he tried a joke and dabbed a few times later: “I can’t be more transparent.” Have you seen my skin ‘

Jones steered the conversation back into politics, particularly the struggle for the house’s spokesman. She portrayed MP Marcia L. Fudge (D-Ohio), a potential challenger to MP Nancy Pelosi (D-California).

“The GOP has been using its name against us for years,” said Jones’ Fudge, “but the Republicans can never make fun of me, a middle-aged black woman named Fudge.”

She kept calling for Pelosi’s age – “I’m not saying she’s old, but her little sister is a redwood tree,” she said of the 78-year-old legislature – and compared her to the nun from a recently made horror film of the same name , Seriously, Jones’ Fudge concluded, “The reason I should be a speaker is that I can help mobilize the black voice.”

“Oh oh!” McKinnon’s Ingraham exclaimed before explaining Fudge’s comment on the black voice.

