Instead of playing out the Democratic victories or getting angry about the achievements of the Republican Senate, the show preaches unity. Of course, this is still a comedy show, so the method of pleading for unity stems from a ridiculous parody pop song aptly named “Unity Song”.

The pre-recorded segment begins with real footage from several news channels like Geraldo Rivera, who talk about the “big gap in this country”.

Then Cecily Strong says: “We only ever hear how different we are. But whether you’re black or white, old or young, left or right, we all don’t like so many of the same things. “

Then the cast of the show begins to bring out the strongest hymn of little inconvenience that has probably ever existed.

“We all hate wet jeans,” Beck Bennett sings.

Apparently we also hate “bees that follow us” and “the writing bubble in a text message, but we hate it even more when it’s gone.”

The list includes “soft apples”, “child actors who speak like adults” and “when a waiter kneels at your table as if he were a god – a football coach”.

Then comes the chorus, which is a more direct message than the SNL generally offers: “Because we don’t agree on the big things and it will be so, but we all hate the same little stuff and that’s unity.”

The list then continues, including the word “step”, “warm public toilet seats” and “when the pilot stops the film we are watching to talk about wind speed”. Oh, and also “the word” wet “” people who make loud noises in the gym “and” when the pilot, who had a lot to say about the weather, says nothing during the turbulence. “

The song offers a few more examples before it ends with the rousing chorus: “Let’s stop looking at what makes us different and let’s start to see how we all hate the sound the chip reader makes.” This refers to a credit card reader.

SNL has already shifted its crosshairs once, for example when targeting liberals who live in “the bubble”. But it doesn’t often take on a serious tone like in the “Unity Song”. The sketch has been particularly striking since it came in the same episode, Pete Davidson wholeheartedly apologized to Lieutenant Commander Dan Crenshaw, who was elected Republican representative from Texas’s 2nd congressional district on Tuesday after his jokes about Crenshaw’s appearance in the past Week were violent.

None of this suggests that SNL will radically change its tone. The show has always had political satire, and there is no reason to believe that this will change soon. But at least for a moment it wanted to bring us all together – about annoying pilots and the word “damp”.

