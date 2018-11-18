SNL: Steve Carell jokes that Amazon's new HQ2 locations are Jeff Bezos trolling Trump

advertisement

Yes, Amazon’s two new headquarters are expected to be in Queens and Northern Virginia, Trump’s birthplace, and a stone’s throw from the White House.

However, the choice of locations has nothing to do with the president, Carell-as-Bezos said in an SNL sketch entitled “Message From Jeff Bezos”.

“Sure, he repeatedly attacked me on Twitter,” he said quietly as an optimistic melody played in the background. “But I chose our locations because they are ideal for business growth, and not just to think about Donald Trump, how literally I am 100 times as rich.”

Then he realized that Amazon needed “access to a young, well-trained workforce,” which is why a new satellite office was set up in Palm Beach, Florida, directly opposite Trump’s private property in Mar-a-Lago.

Carell-as-Bezos also discussed “his” purchase of The Washington Post in 2013. While (the real) Bezos owns the newspaper, which works independently of Amazon, Trump has often brought the two together and carried out false attacks on both companies on Twitter.

On SNL, the wrong Bezos couldn’t help but look around Trump and open a mock-up of the printed version of The Post – a literally fake message – that featured an unflattering photo of the president playing tennis.

“I also love our style section,” Carell-as-Bezos announced with a smile.

Anyway, he continued, he wasn’t there to talk about Trump. He was there to introduce a new shipping option from Amazon: “Amazon Caravan”.

He paused before inquiring about Trump’s multiple business bankruptcies.

“Unless you order” The Art of the Deal “. It costs more to ship because it’s heavier,” said Carell-as-Bezos. “I think it’s the only book with four Chapter Elevens.”

Some non-verbal digs at Trump were also scattered throughout the sketch, for example when “Bezos” passed framed pictures of celebrities, including Nintendo’s toad. (This style department reporter will not attempt to explain this reference in this family publication.) “Bezos” also featured drones equipped with “completely random” hair pieces that will look familiar.

It’s no surprise that SNL chose Trump’s spit, which the show has done weekly since the President took office. However, the decision to do so through “Bezos” seemed more of a convergence of necessities: Carell as a guest presenter, a lot of Trump jokes at hand, and the obligation to mention at least Amazon’s new week.

If anything, the sketch was a missed opportunity to exacerbate criticism of Bezos and Amazon. The recent announcement that the retail group has selected a region in Northern Virginia (oddly renamed “National Landing”) and Long Island City as its new headquarters has given red flags to both communities about income inequality, traffic and infrastructure problems, and other illnesses worsen.

The SNL sketch barely scratched the surface of this controversy, although it was briefly mentioned at the beginning that the announcement of the headquarters was not well received by everyone.

“Amazon has just announced the location of its two new headquarters in New York and Virginia,” said Carell-as-Bezos. “And everyone – except for the people who live there and the people who live in all the places that we Not choose – is thrilled! ‘

