Two of the biggest sporting events of the year take place in late January and early February. The WWE Royal Rumble takes place on January 26, while the Super Bowl LIV takes place on February 2. The outcome of both events is not known, but SNL star Michael Che reflects his thoughts.

The longtime actor and comedian recently answered a number of questions on Instagram that dealt with these two upcoming events. He predicted the winners of both the Super Bowl and the Royal Rumble and even navigated a brief moment of political intrigue.

With both NXT and WWE competing against each other at the men’s Royal Rumble in Houston, there is no shortage of options for a winner. Brock Lesnar is currently the favorite and faces Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins and Samoa Joe. Stars from NXT are expected to appear as surprise candidates, and Che believes you will be the ultimate winner.

“Demon Finn !!” Che wrote in response to a Royal Rumble question. He believes Finn Balor, known as The Demon, will take care of the business. Balor is the biggest star on NXT’s squad, and there are many WWE fans who would like to see him as the winner of the 30-man competition.

In terms of the NFL, however, the SNL star is looking for a west coast team. He supports the San Francisco 49ers with all his heart and has been a fan of the team for a long time. He wrote “Niners Gang” in response to questions about the Super Bowl winner.

To prove that he’s been a fan for a long time, Che replied to a fan who wanted to ask about politics. An Instagram user asked whether he still supported the 49ers with the Colin Kaepernick / Nick Bosa “Stuff”. The former 49ers QB in Kaepernick has not been in the league since his knee against racial inequality and police brutality and is rejected by one side of the political spectrum.

Bosa, on the other hand, was known as a supporter of Donald Trump in the weeks and months before the 2019 NFL draft. In previous tweets, he also referred to Kaepernick as a “clown”. Although he later apologized for these comments. There are still soccer fans on one side of the spectrum who don’t like the rookie pass rusher.

Che isn’t so worried about the political beliefs or perceived controversy surrounding one of the two players. He was a fan of the 49ers since “before one of them was alive”. He will continue to be a fan of his favorite team.

The WWE Royal Rumble will take place on Sunday January 26th at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. ET in the WWE network.

The Super Bowl LIV takes place on Sunday February 2nd at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers compete at 6.30pm. ET.

Credit: Will Heath / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

