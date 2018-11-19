SNL is riding for Ruth Bader Ginsburg in a new rap video, with Kate McKinnon in a frayed collar

advertisement

On Saturday Pete Davidson and Chris Redd rapped enthusiastically “Live Ginsburg and I ride for Ginsburg” when McKinnon took part in their hip-hop positions, icy looks and gentle dance movements. (The song is a parody of Sheck Wes’ “Live Sheck Wes”.) McKinnon’s black robe was adorned with a flared collar that Ginsburg, known for her decorative collars, would probably approve of.

The sketch referred to Ginsburg’s recent fall, which left her with three broken ribs. She was briefly hospitalized earlier this month.

“Do you think a few broken ribs are holding them down?” Redd asked in the intro of the rap. “Hell naw, and hell naw.”

The profanity-laced song ran down a list of Ginsburg’s achievements and contained many allusions to their valued place in pop culture.

“The Supreme Court is a boys’ club, she’s holding it no matter,” Redd knocked. “Who has six films about her and is still alive?”

Ginsburg is a fan of McKinnon’s imitation. “It’s wonderfully funny,” she says in the RBG documentary that came out earlier this year.

This season of SNL has released a number of parody rap videos. Redd, Davidson and Kenan Thompson have reported their approval and respectful way of admiring the female form in the past week. The song featured current rappers Lil ‘Wayne, who appeared as the show’s musical guest, and Future.

