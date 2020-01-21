advertisement

Two very tall men – one of whom is even taller – will make their Saturday Night Live debut next month. First, NFL superstar JJ Watt will moderate the February 1 episode (NBC, 11: 30/10: 30c), along with first-time musical guest Luke Combs.

The February 8 episode appears to be a pure extravaganza, with RuPaul appearing for the first time in Studio 8H. (Seriously, how has this never happened?) The moderator of RuPaul’s Drag Race, who currently also plays in Netflix ‘AJ and the Queen, is accompanied by musical guest Justin Bieber, who has already contested the SNL stage twice. Bieber first appeared as Tina Fey’s musical guest in April 2010 and then returned in February 2013 to perform the dual role.

As previously announced, the first new episode of SNL in 2020 – aired on Saturday, January 25th – will be hosted by Marriage Stories Adam Driver, who will be the moderator for the third time. Halsey will also return for her third appearance as the episode’s musical guest.

If you prefer to process this message in fewer words, we have the right thing for you:

JAN. 25 | Adam Driver and Halsey

February 1 | JJ Watt and Luke Combs

February 8th | RuPaul and Justin Bieber

