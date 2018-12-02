SNL honors George H. W. Bush for laughing at himself. Was it a Trump comment?

advertisement

“Seriously,” said Michael Che, to close the segment, “Friday night, former President George H.W. Bush passed away. He was 94 years old. Our thoughts and condolences go out to this family and friends.”

“That’s right. President Bush, who was known to be a warm and gracious man who always had the strength to laugh at himself, look at that,” added Colin Jost.

Then followed some clips from Dana Carvey that made his famous impression of the former president. The impression was incredibly popular, how absurd it was. And as Michael S. Rosenwald of the Washington Post wrote, the impression was “never mean, but not particularly flattering either. When playing Carvey, Bush was a little weird, a little out of control with his hands, a little more prone to inexplicable, staccato idioms. ‘

Still, Bush called the actor once and “invited him to the White House to do what Carvey had been doing almost every week last year: playing Bush, silly warts, and everything.”

The opposite also happened: Bush appeared on SNL. One of the clips that Che and Jost showed was the real Bush speaking to Carvey’s version of Bush.

“George Bush here. I watch your impression of me and I have to say it’s nothing like me Bears no resemblance. It’s bad. It’s bad, ”says the real one.

“Well, I’m sorry, Mr. Present. I think it’s a fair impression,” Carvey says, waving his hands in the air like a drunken maestro conducting an orchestra.

Bush then says he doesn’t do the “crazy hand gestures” and “in all my years in government, I never said” na ga da “.” As he does this, Carvey continues to make unpredictable hand gestures.

The segment begins at the 1:41 mark of the following clip:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zxd0tZm4hA8 (/ embed)

The short clip makes it clear that Bush liked to play along, including a comedian – and a show – who generally contradicted his policies and made no effort to hide this fact.

In a way, to borrow a modern language, the segment felt like a subtweet. After all, it’s difficult not to draw the obvious parallel (or lack of a parallel) between Bush and the current president, especially after seeing Bush’s clips that played with the joke.

SNL relentlessly mocks President Trump. And yes, the show has always mocked the presidents, but Trump’s treatment is far harsher. But Trump is not an ordinary president.

That being said, Trump has never responded to the show, which suggests humility or good humor – and it seems that he should have a closer relationship with Lorne Michaels and his crew than most others since he moderated the show twice.

Instead, he attacked it over and over again. Some examples:

Alec Baldwin, whose mediocre career was saved by his terrible appearance at SNL, now says it’s a pain to play me. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2018

I saw parts of @nbcsnl Saturday Night Live last night. It’s a totally one-sided, biased show – nothing funny at all. Same time for us?

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump), November 20, 2016

It is not unreasonable to assume that Trump will not show up and make jokes about himself in the current repetition of the show, which is actually a tradition for some politicians.

Bush is far from the only politician to appear on the show in a somewhat reserved way. A few weeks ago, the Republican representative from Texas, Dan Crenshaw, came to Pete Davidson to discuss a joke Davidson had previously made about the loss of Crenshaw’s eye, a wound caused by an improvised explosive device during his third Afghanistan Tour had been caused. Davidson apologized and Crenshaw made some jokes about himself and the young comic. It was a real warmth at the moment.

The late John McCain appeared regularly on the show and made fun of himself, for example when he showed up at the Weekend Update presidential race in 2008. It was pretty clear that he would lose to Sen. Barack Obama, and he appeared anyway and ridiculed his own campaign by offering some of his political strategies, such as “Sad Grandpa”.

“Here I go on TV and go, come on, Obama will have many chances to become president. It’s my turn!” He said. “Choose Me!”

Even though Trump moderated the show, he made no secret of how much he despises it now. Nothing could be further from the way Bush dealt with ripping the program. It is not clear whether Che and Jost intended to make this comparison – but in such a trump-heavy episode, it is likely that viewers cannot help but make the connection.

