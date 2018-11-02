SNL appears to be ready to address the split between Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande

advertisement

“0 for 3!” Says Davidson, who previously went out with comedian Cazzie David – and covered up a tattoo on her face after their breakup earlier this year.

SNL has paused since Seth Meyers hosted on October 13. Less than 24 hours later, TMZ reported that Grande and Davidson, who had agreed to meet only a few weeks before their engagement, had called from their wedding.

Earlier SNL episodes had devoted a considerable amount of time to the general curiosity for the couple, nicknamed “grandchildren”. The couple made headlines because of their whirlwind romance, the variety of matching tattoos, and public expressions of love.

In the season premiere, in which Grande was supposed to appear as a musical guest before leaving, Davidson spoke about her engagement during the “Weekend Update” segment. The closely watched relationship was not too subtly insulted even in the monologue by moderator Adam Driver and in a sketch in which Kyle Mooney tried to emulate his SNL castmate up to the “hot celebrity girlfriend”.

While SNL was out of the air, Davidson used other forums to vaguely address the split. “Is someone looking for a roommate?” He joked last month when he was running a political fundraiser with Judd Apatow. He also referred to “covering a range of tattoos”.

Grande didn’t directly deal with the breakup, but it doesn’t look like she found the SNL promo joke funny. The singer went on Twitter on Thursday evening with this scolding message, which People has noted, but which has now apparently been deleted: “For someone who claims to hate relevance and is sure to stick to it”. Grande also tweeted a fan who wrote, “Know yourself, I’m Maggie.”

