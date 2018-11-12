SNL apologizes to Dan Crenshaw: Why Pete Davidson is different from everyone else you've seen

advertisement

The television apology in which Davidson called Crenshaw “war heroes” went viral. People on both sides of the aisle praised the show for wearing Crenshaw and the elect of Congress for accepting the invitation.

It was a unique moment for the show. Apologies from Lorne Michaels and the crew may be extremely rare, but they do happen. It’s just that they’re usually not that simple, serious, and seemingly heartfelt.

Sometimes the excuse comes quickly, for example when actress Kristen Stewart was accidentally cursed during her opening monologue in February 2017. Her hand immediately shot to her mouth. “I’m sorry!” She said. “I’ll never come back.”

And sometimes the show offers a snappy excuse, a wink in controversy, if not a “sorry”. Take Larry David for example. The comic caused outrage when he joked about dating in concentration camps during a monologue last year: “The problem is that there are no good opening lines in a concentration camp. , , ‘How are you? They treat you okay? You know, if we ever get out of here, I’d like to take you for a few latkes. Do you like latkes “

The recoil was immediate and intense. But the show didn’t apologize the next week – well, not exactly. Instead, David returned as Bernie Sanders in a bogus ad for the Democratic National Committee. Davids Sanders said the party must act against political incorrectness, such as “those comics that think it’s okay to joke about concentration camps.” This guy should rot in hell. “

Another strange half excuse came in 1992. Pop star and generalist Sinead O’Connor played an a cappella version of Bob Marley’s “War”, although she had changed some of the lyrics to address child abuse. She ended the song by ripping open a photo of Pope John Paul II and shouting, “Fight the real enemy.”

The next week, actor Joe Pesci hosted the show – and he spoke in his monologue about how “wrong” he found O’Connors antics. Pesci said if it were his show he would have given her “such a bang”. At the end of his opening, he presented the photo stuck together to the audience.

When the SNL cast, crew, or network really needs to apologize for a joke, it generally happens off-screen.

In 2007, for example, SNL broadcast a sketch in which Bill Hader heard a song that reminded his character of his father with Down syndrome. “He loved this song,” he said on the scene. “I remember having a great day in the park. We just had so much fun. He ran into the grass and hunted squirrels. They had this fountain and we threw pennies in for hours. So great. It was the first day I thought to myself, “I have a father. And not that I have a father with Down syndrome. He loved colored pencils. “

Members of the National Down Syndrome Society sent a letter to executives from Michaels and NBC, urging the NBC Institute to “develop a network policy that prohibits and prevents the broadcasting of comments with Down syndrome or other intellectual disabilities as a punch line in the future.” ,

Alan Wurtzel, then responsible for the Standards and Practices Department at NBC Broadcasts, sent a personalized letter apologizing for the sketch.

“Regarding the sketch you raised concerns about, we believe that reviewing the tape could have made us more sensitive in that regard,” he wrote. “Although the reference to Down syndrome was a small part of a larger sketch that was deliberately repulsive and hyperbolic, it could have been considered insensitive to people who, as you pointed out in your letter, continue to suffer from harmful stereotypes , “

Another off-screen excuse came in 1992 when Mike Myers and Dana Carvey made a version of “Waynes World” that made fun of Chelsea Clinton. After talking about Al Gore’s daughters – “If they were president, they would be Babe-raham Lincoln” – Myers focused on the then 12-year-old Clinton, whom she called “a baby in development”. that puberty has been rude so far, we think it will be a fox in the future. “

Myers later wrote a letter of apology to the Clintons, and the bit was cut out of the repetitions

“We felt that it wasn’t worth it if it was in any way hurtful,” said Michaels at the time. “She is a child, a child who has not chosen to be in public life.”

It says SNL that it has decided to offer a sincere apology on Saturday in this sharply divided political climate, although this can easily be a one-off mistake. With its own design, the show will undoubtedly offend someone again. Are broadcast apologies becoming the norm? Probably not, but crazier things have happened.

