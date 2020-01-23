Snake is perhaps an animal reservoir of the new Wuhan corona virus - News

advertisement

It is believed that the market selling snakes is related to most infected cases.



A study published on Wednesday in the Journal of Medical Virology showed that snake is the most likely reservoir for animals in nature for the new corona virus that had caused 17 deaths in Hubei province in central China.

Scientists from Peking University Health Science Center School of Basic Medical Sciences, the first affiliated hospital of Guangxi University of Chinese Medicine, Ruikang Hospital associated with Guangxi University of Chinese Medicine, Ningbo University’s School of Medicine and Wuhan University of Bioengineering conducted a comprehensive analysis of the existing sequences of the newly identified coronavirus, reported the Xinhua news agency.

They used a method called “relative synonym codon usage” (RSCU) bias to compare RNA sequences from different animal species.

Snake was one of the animals sold in Wuhan’s Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market prior to closure. The market is believed to be associated with most infected cases.

Results obtained from the analyzes suggested that the new 2019-nCoV virus appeared to be a recombinant virus between the bat coronavirus and an origin unknown coronavirus.

The recombination took place in the viral spike glycoprotein, which recognizes the cell surface receptor. In addition, their findings suggested that snake is the most likely reservoir for animals in nature for the 2019-nCoV based on its RSCU bias resembling snake compared to other animals.

All in all, the research results suggested that homologous recombination within the spike glycoprotein can contribute to the transfer of species between snakes and humans.

Glycoprotein is a group of conjugated proteins that contains small amounts of carbohydrates.

Chinese health authorities have posted the full 2019-nCoV genome in the US National Institutes of Health’s genetic sequence database and the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data, according to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

