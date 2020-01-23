Smooth UCC has put Cork IT under pressure

advertisement

Cork IT

0-5

–

2-20

UCC

UCC last year beat Cork IT in the first round of the Freshers A football championship at Cork IT.

advertisement

A one-sided affair, but a hugely impressive victory for UCC who opened their booth from the start with the unstoppable Rian Quigley who just found it in the second minute. The Moyle Rovers attacker finished 2-5, with only one point in the game.

Defensively, the winners were also excellent, giving Cork IT a single open play flag throughout the hour, and this came from Dylan O’Connor.

UCC led 1-10 to 0-3 at intervals, and the gap could only have been greater for a scoreless rescue of Cian Ryan from Fionn Herlihy who had been tipped over the bar.

And it didn’t get any better for the hosts in the second half. Kieran Twomey scored all four points of free, while on the other hand the powerful forward line of the visitor stacked on the scores.

Their slick attack also included Darragh Hayes and Herlihy who shared eight points with each other.

At the three-quarter point, UCC was 1-16 to 0-4 ahead before Quigley shot his second goal. Quigley left the game late as a precaution, but was not replaced because UCC had already used their substitutes.

There was some concern towards the end of the game when Cork IT and Kilshannig’s Eanna O’Hanlon were injured with 10 minutes to go and were stretched.

This group C also contains DCU Dóchas Éireann.

Scorers for Cork IT: K Twomey (0-4 free), D O’Connor (0-1).

Scorers for UCC: R Quigley (2-5, 0-1 free), D Hayes (0-1 free) and F Herlihy (0-4 each), C Russell (0-3, 0-2 cutter), RO ‘ Brien (0-2), M O’Gara and R Ó Beaglaoich (0-1 each).

CORK IT: (Cork unless otherwise stated) C Ryan (Ballinascarthy); C Twomey Fahey (Ballincollig), C O’Donoghue (Clonakilty); E O’Rahilly (Gneeveguilla, Kerry), B Cain (St Michael’s), M O’Shea (Urhan), CO O’Shea (Kilshannig); E O’Hanlon (Kilshannig), J Dolan (Churchill, Kerry, Capt); K O’Donovan (Castlehaven), J O’Neill (Urhan), A Whelton (Castlehaven); D O’Connor (Castletownroche), K Twomey (Kilshannig), N Flahive (Millstreet).

Subs: J Dillon (Mallow) for D O’Connor (rest), P Hurley (Carbery Rangers) for J Dolan (40), E O’Donovan (St Michael’s) for N Flahive (45), M Nunan (Bishopstown) for E O’Hanlon (51 inj), M O’Connor (Laune Rangers, Kerry) for J O’Neill (58).

SCC: (Cork unless otherwise stated) D Foley (Éire Óg), E Fitzgerald (Gneeveguilla, Kerry), D O’Mahony (Knocknagree), J O’Rearden (Carbery Rangers); S Desmond (Clondrohid), E Lehane (Canovee), B Lynch (Douglas); M O’Gara (Austin Stacks, Kerry), L Kennedy (St Kieran’s, Limerick); I Jennings (Kilmacabea), F Herlihy (Dohenys, Capt), C Crowley (Glanmire); D Hayes (Carbery Rangers), R Quigley (Moyle Rovers, Tipperary), C Russell (Douglas).

Subs: R O’Brien (Fr Casey’s, Limerick) for L Kennedy (10 inj), R Ó Beaglaoich (An Gaeltacht, Kerry) for C Russell (34), C O’Sullivan (Urhan) for J O’Rearden (40 ), E Dodd (Canovee) for B Lynch (40), S O’Sullivan (Adrigole) for I Jennings (55).

Referee: Chris Maguire (Clare).

advertisement