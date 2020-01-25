SmokeFreeUAE: Make No Tobacco Day - News every day

advertisement

Tobacco claims 8.2 million lives every year.



First the facts. According to a World Health Organization fact sheet, tobacco kills up to half of its users. Let that sink. More than 19,000 people die every day as a result of direct tobacco use, while another 3,000 non-smokers die as a result of exposure to passive smoking. Tobacco claims 8.2 million lives every year. The link between smoking and lung cancer was definitively proven in the 1950s – but seventy years later we continue to subject ourselves and the next generation to this poison in one form or another. It is an epidemic that kills more people than AIDS, diabetes, high blood pressure, suicides and murders put together.

The statistics are grim, but also our indifference.

Eight out of ten smokers worldwide live in low and middle income countries. Such countries do not necessarily have the legal, medical or surveillance resources to counteract the adverse effects of tobacco addiction. The epidemic affects the economic potential and costly health care of the poorer countries and hinders poverty reduction initiatives. Often even tobacco taxes fail to get rid of this vicious circle thanks to illegal tobacco trade driven by large criminal organizations and even terrorist equipment.

But how – and why – are they allowed to put death on the market?

Wily Old Big Tobacco is constantly looking for new ways to reach the younger generation. There was a time, not so long ago, when we hadn’t thought of glorifying smoking by advertising and displaying it as ‘cool’ in even movies with a PG rating, on television and in other media. Although there is now a comprehensive ban on direct tobacco advertising in most countries, the problem of surrogate advertising and sponsorship continues to keep tobacco companies, their agents and affiliated companies from undermining the move to a tobacco-free world.

The relatively light monitoring of newer platforms – including social media – makes it possible to use ‘user-created content’ and sponsorship to exploit loopholes and target teenagers and young adults. Governments around the world have become aware of the fact that even if taxation helps discourage tobacco use, the income thus collected is far from being close to the long-term investments in health care and cancer care needed to repair tobacco damage .

Is there something that individuals and companies can do?

Glad you asked. Government agencies, health care institutions and non-governmental organizations are doing everything possible to curb this threat. They raise taxes and awareness, help addicts bypass the habit and provide support to children and families most affected by the addiction. But taking into account all the factors that play a role, this is a matter that will require an all-in-one approach, where individuals play a much larger role than any other artist. The first step is to recognize that tobacco in any form is harmful, whether it be cigarettes, cigars, pipes, water pipes (shisha, water pipe), chewing tobacco, soluble or vape and e-cigarettes.

At Khaleej Times, we realize that the media has a central role to play here, and we will do everything we can to help tobacco control initiatives. We do not, of course, accept tobacco advertising or support its use in any form and remain conscious and careful with its use, even through association, not to approve it. But the war on tobacco is long and difficult. We must actively discourage addiction to combat the epidemic, and we are ready for the task.

Our # KTforGood campaign for the first month of this decade aims to emphasize the harmful effects of tobacco addiction and to encourage addicts to stop the habit today. Join this initiative by sharing your experiences, offering tips and volunteering, or simply re-sharing our social media messages to reach a wider audience. Look for the hashtag #SmokeFreeUAE. Let’s make No Smoking Day together every day.

