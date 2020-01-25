Smelly garbage bags, broken furniture and spoiled food ... these are Bolton's most notorious fly catchers

advertisement

Smelly rubbish bags piled up, broken furniture and refrigerators filled with rotting food – that is the shocking extent of tipping in Bolton.

As in many other cities and districts, it’s a big problem – one that tarnishes people’s lives near hotspots and ruins natural beauties.

advertisement

Earlier this week, the Bolton Council issued the toughest verdict on a dump truck that had dumped a mattress, bed frame, fridge-freezer, and piles of garbage bags into the back of their house on Woodfield Street, Great Lever.

Livia Krskova, 38, had to spend a weekend in the cells and had to do 100 hours of community service.

But although city hall bosses crack down on those who fly, this remains a big problem.

Here are some of the worst places people throw trash:

Croal River

Rubbish on the Croal River

(Image: UGC)

The Croal River flows through Bolton, including under parts of the city center.

Mark Logan, MP for Northeastern Bolton, recently described the area of ​​the river near Queen’s Park as “absolutely mixing” while helping the Bolton North throwing collectors.

In recent weeks alone, the Bolton North litter pickers have gathered around 1,000 bags in the area and go out every weekend.

Darcy Lever railroad cutting

Darcy Lever level crossing

(Image: UGC)

The local beauty spot was home to wildlife like foxes, but it’s overgrown and trash is regularly disposed of at this location.

City Councilor Sean Hornby has long been in favor of Darcy Lever and is frustrated that he sees it in the state it is in.

He said, “When the railroad was dismantled, we had to pay for it a few times to solve the problem.”

“It’s also very bad on the riverside between Radcliffe Road and Raikes Lane tip. It’s gotten worse since they started charging people for the tip.”

“It is unbelievable how bad it is and it costs hundreds of thousands of pounds to fix it.”

Giant’s Seat Wood, Ringley

Garbage and toys at Giant’s Seat Wood

(Image: UGC)

The Giant Seat garden center in Ringley is still popular, but the area and forests are becoming increasingly victims of fly butts.

Chris Hogan, who lives in the Giant Seat House, said: “You throw it on the bench, the place is full of medication blankets and old weed growing equipment.

“They drop stuff here every two weeks, along with bags of compost and old roots. It seems like it has become their favorite place.”

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

Raikes Lane

Raikes Lane

(Image: UGC)

The tip in Raikes Lane has long been the Council’s biggest problem from the fly tip’s perspective.

However, three surveillance cameras have recently been installed in the lane, one at each end and one in the middle.

These offer 360-degree coverage, can identify people, vehicles and license plates and are intended to act as a deterrent.

Nevertheless, there is still regular tilting, and at the time of writing there was a car seat just a few meters away from the first camera.

Land between Wellington Street and Farnworth Park

Land between Wellington Street and Farnworth Park

(Image: UGC)

Resident Belinda Byron said, “I live on this street and it’s a dump there. It’s terrible.” There is always garbage on the floor. It has been reported so many times. “

Council member Maureen Flitcroft suggested that the problem was caused by the unappropriateness of the country, which means that it was not the responsibility of the council.

He added, “Enforcement is aware of this, but I suspect it is an unapproved country, so we probably can’t do anything with it.”

Tiger Clough

A smelly fridge, still filled with groceries, was dumped at Tigers Clough

(Image: UGC)

With two waterfalls and winding paths, the clough has developed into a hotspot for hikers over the years, but also a hotspot for people who dispose of all kinds of waste.

The waterfalls have left shopping carts behind, and people often leave their tents and equipment after camping.

Walker Pete Hill commented, “It is disappointing to see the disrespect for our beautiful landscape. I suspect this was a landlord’s clearance as there is still food there. No matter, it doesn’t work.”

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

Manchester Road, Kearsley

Overflowing garbage bags unloaded on Manchester Road in Kearsley

(Image: UGC)

A sign in the window of the Golden Village Chinese Takeaway indicates that it is temporarily closed due to maintenance and will soon be open again.

However, it has been closed since around March 2019 and there are no visible signs of reopening.

City Councilor Paul Sanders admitted that it was a question of ownership.

He said: “The behavior of a few irresponsible people changes the environment of our neighborhoods for many.

“This country is actually private, so the previous community stickers and visits and letters to the properties are there, but enforcement is conscious, so keep your fingers crossed.”

Back Harrowby Street, Farnworth

Back Harrowby Street in Farnworth

(Image: UGC)

Mattresses and wooden panels are among the items that dumpers left behind on the street.

We now have our own Facebook page that offers you the latest news, events and community news in Bolton.

To stay up to date and participate in the discussion, follow the page here.

advertisement