Smell the roses: Elliott is not worried about the Dallas Cowboys

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2019-12-12 14: 17: 21.0

Tony Elliott is no stranger to championship celebrations.

Tony Elliott’s audition routine never changes. He gets out of the team bus and picks up the playing field

– still in coat and tie – before you retire to the dressing room to change. When he comes out of the locker room with tight headphones, he does a lap on the field before sitting on a bench to listen to his music and mentally prepare for the game. It’s a routine that has worked since the night of the Russell Athletic Bowl, its first night as a Clemsons game caller.

For this reason, it was a little surprising when Scott left the Bank of America Stadium tunnel in Charlotte last Saturday and took the time to simply take a look at his surroundings. No music. No headphones Instead, he just took in the sights and sounds.

“I have to confess (this game) was probably the first time I followed my coach’s Swinney advice and decided to smell the roses,” said Elliott. I was in the locker room and just wanted to record everything. Really haven’t done that in the past four years. How could I tell these guys that they are confident and who they are and I am not confident? So I just changed it up a bit.

“It was really good to see all the sights and sounds.”

When the regular college football program season ends, Elliott’s name rightly appears as one of the most sought-after goods. However, on Saturday evening, head coach Dabo Swinney told him to stop and smell the roses.

“I really don’t like this time of year because it forces me to give my name. I understand why it happens, ”said Elliott. “But the reason is that all of these players are in this locker room. Turned 40 this year. Had a tough year with C. J. (Fuller) and Tyshon (Dye) and that really changed my perspective on a lot of things. I have two little boys who grow up so quickly.

“So it has nothing to do with my future, like human beings, time flies very quickly, and this could be the last time that I climb on the field with Travis (Etienne). And just to think, me could remember when he first showed up a few years ago and … just a little guy. Now he’s done incredible things. I just wanted to take some time to really enjoy it. It’s going to be a time and one Give me a place for the future and I really believe it, but today it was more about really appreciating being with these guys. “

A reporter mentioned that Elliott’s name appeared on Twitter as a potential candidate for the Dallas Cowboys head coach job, and Elliott laughed out loud at the possibility.

“Do you think that? Do you believe that? The Dallas Cowboys. Oh, no. I mean, it’s flattering,” said Elliott. More than I can take when I have no experience. I am not sure how it came out. Sometimes I think people just want to grab a few things.

