Security in Abu Dhabi has been improved with the introduction of new technologies such as artificial intelligence.



The use of new technologies has made a significant contribution to improving security in Abu Dhabi, and the city has been rated as the safest in the world, according to an Abu Dhabi police officer.

Ali Hassan Al Madfaei, head of the Abu Dhabi Police Department for Chemistry, Biology, Radiology and Nuclear Technology (CBRN), said security in Abu Dhabi has improved year by year with the introduction of new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and cameras sensors, drones and intelligent traffic systems to detect and control crime and improve traffic safety.

Last month, Abu Dhabi was named the safest city in the world for the fourth time in a row. Abu Dhabi took first place in the list published by the Numbeo crowd sourcing website for global data. It was at the top of the list in front of 376 cities from around the world.

“From road systems to monitor traffic to systems to fight cyber crime, these technological initiatives have made Abu Dhabi the safest city in the world,” Al Madfaei told Khaleej Times on the sidelines of the Interior and Innovation Summit of the Interior Ministry in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday ,

“The Abu Dhabi police have introduced cutting-edge technology and the latest developments in robotics and AI in all areas of operations. The force uses monitoring and control devices in public and private institutions to prevent crime and ensure public safety in the Emirate. “

He added: “Disconnected technologies of various types, such as cameras, sensors and license plate recognition, help the police control crimes and track down criminals.”

The police had introduced “smart glasses” or advanced virtual reality glasses that could be used to catch criminals or wanted people. The glasses have a micro camera that automatically scans hundreds of faces using AI and notifies the authorities when a wanted person is recognized. The police also use surveillance technology and software to ensure public safety.

Police use drones to monitor traffic flow, detect traffic jams, and patrol hotspots. They also introduced a smart tower system that alerts motorists on highways by changing electronic messages, “Red Light Driver Interception”, “Road Safety Management”, “Traffic Accident Analysis”, “Intelligent Traffic Awareness” and “Detour and Heavy Traffic Management”.

Use of drones in the CBRN reaction

Captain Al Madfaei noted that the main interest of the Abu Dhabi police is now to use advanced drone robots to improve responsiveness to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) incidents.

“Currently, all drones worldwide are in the research and development phase, and no one has found a one-stop solution for using drones in the CBRN response,” he said.

“For this reason, it is very important for the Abu Dhabi police to be at the forefront of development and to work with international partners and universities on how we can contribute to this area of ​​knowledge and how we do current research and development in the field from Abu Dhabi can improve feedback on what we are experiencing in this area and how our feedback can help researchers develop new drone products for the area. “

Ismail Sebugwaawo

