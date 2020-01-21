advertisement

Small predators such as spiders and ladybugs are most likely lost if natural habitats are converted for human use, research suggests.

A worldwide study of the impact of human land use on different groups of animals has shown that predators, especially small invertebrates, suffer the most when natural habitats are transformed into farmland or villages and towns.

Small ectotherms were also disproportionately affected – cold-blooded animals such as invertebrates, reptiles and amphibians; large endotherms – mammals and birds; and fungi – animals that eat fungi.

There were reductions in abundance of 25% -50% compared to surviving natural habitats.

Researchers viewed more than a million records of the abundance of animals at locations ranging from primary forest to intensively managed farmland and cities.

If some species of animals deteriorate a lot when we lose natural habitats, they will no longer play these important roles

The data represented more than 25,000 species in 80 countries, grouped by size, whether they were hot or cold-blooded and what they eat.

Species varied from the small mite to an African elephant with a weight of 3,825 kg.

Tim Newbold of University College London, the lead author of the research, said: “Normally we think of predators as large animals such as lions or tigers.

“These large predators have not deteriorated as much as we had expected with the loss of habitats, which we believe may have been because they have already decreased due to human actions in the past (such as hunting).

“We see small predators – such as spiders and ladybugs – that show the greatest decline.”

According to the study, published in the journal British Ecological Society Functional Ecology, the results indicate that the world’s ecosystems are being restructured with disproportionate losses at the top of the food chain.

Dr. Newbold added: “We know that different types of animals play an important role in the environment – for example, predators control populations of other animals.

“If some species of animals deteriorate a lot when we lose natural habitats, they will no longer play these important roles.”

The conversion from land to human use is associated with removing large amounts of natural plant biomass – usually to make room for livestock and crops.

The study is part of the Predicts project that investigates how biodiversity responds to human pressure.

Researchers analyzed 1,184,543 data on the amount of animals in the Predicts database, collected from 460 published scientific studies.

The type of land use at each of the 13,676 sample locations was classified from the habitat description in the source publication.

The six broad categories were primary vegetation, secondary vegetation, plantation forest, arable land, grassland and urban.

Three levels of human usage intensity were also recorded – minimal, light and intense.

Dr. Newbold said: “As with all global studies, we are limited in the information available to us about where animals are found and what they eat.

“We were able to get information for more animals than ever before, but this was still only about one in every 100 animals known to science.”

The researchers want to investigate how groups of animals that play a particularly important role in agriculture, such as pollination or combating crop pests, are influenced by habitat loss.

