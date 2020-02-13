Tonight at the NME Awards 2020, Slowthai got into an argument with an audience. After interacting on stage with comedian Katherine Ryan (who co-hosted the event), Slowthai ended his speech by accusing an audience of “ruining” what he said and throwing his microphone into the crowd. After both Slowthai and someone from the crowd threw drinks at each other, the rapper jumped into the audience and started screaming as security intervened. According to NME, slowthai subsequently left the event.

According to reports from the event, the audience described Slowthai as a “misogynist”. Photos and videos from the event (below) show the rapper’s interactions with Ryan.

Pitchfork has contacted Slowthai and Ryan’s representative.

Katherine Ryan and Slowthai at the 2020 NME Awards (David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images)