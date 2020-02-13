Rapper slowthai was in hot water today when the artist fought with members of the audience last night at the NME award ceremony.

Slowthai made the quickest turn in history when the singer, after being awarded the NME Hero of the Year at the show last night, immediately got into an argument with an audience after beating the rapper over his behavior towards presenter Katherine Ryan had described as “misogynistic”. It led to its removal from the event.

While all the details of what exactly happened are still known, we can see the following from the various reports: slowthai was awarded the Hero of the Year award after he got to the stage drunk to accept the prize the rapper had intervened in the personal area of ​​the host, Katherine Ryan, while also “flirting” with her grotesquely. It is unbearable to watch.

Host Ryan has now come out and suggested that Slowthai didn’t make her feel uncomfortable, but for many, the dye was already poured.

There was an incident at # NMEAwards2020 last night. British rapper Slowthai broke into moderator Katherine Ryan’s room and started making lewd and misogynistic comments. Slowthai then started to fight with the audience. The amazing @Kathbum handled it like a pro, apparently out of phase. x pic.twitter.com/TdeV0lDHWI

– Stand Up Fanatic (@standup_fanatic) February 13, 2020

He didn’t make me uncomfortable.

That is why we need women in positions of power. I knew he had lost from the moment he opened his mouth like any Heckler who came across a COMIC – not a woman – a COMIC. I operated on 2/10. What a cute boy. I defused it.

Tonight was fun! ❤️ https://t.co/BBMPZpIvhy

– Katherine Ryan (@Kathbum), February 13, 2020

After that moment, which was awkward and downright disgusting to say the least, Slowthai was stopped during his acceptance speech when an audience described him as “misogynistic”.

Obviously angry with the suggestion, the rapper then tries to defend himself with a few middle fingers and selected four-letter words. When the rapper finished his speech and thanked the audience for “ruining” them, he threw the microphone into the audience.

The microphone soon returned from the audience and aimed at the rapper. Drinks soon soaked the stage. Slowthai then threw his own drink into the crowd and jumped into the audience to fight the member of the crowd.

It could be one of the fastest cases of grace we’ve ever seen.

#slowthai wins the Hero of the Year title after holding a severed portrait of the Prime Minister on stage last year.

At the #NMEAwards last night, he gets drunk, gropes Katherine Ryan on stage and then starts a fight with the audience.

Hero can be a stretch pic.twitter.com/EfBDv62DZj

– Ben Obese-Jecty (@BenObeseJecty), February 13, 2020

