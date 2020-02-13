After last night’s shameful actions, rapper Slowthai apologized on his Twitter account to host Katherine Ryan and suggest the “Hero” award he received to pass on to her.

During the NME awards ceremony, slowthai was honored with the NME Hero of the Year award last night, and when he accepted the award, he acted more than inappropriate towards presenter and comedian Katherine Ryan.

Ryan, who was thoroughly ready, had much of the personal space the rapper intervened with Slowthai in, and kept making indecent and unpleasant references to her. As a result, a member of the audience described him as an enemy of women during his acceptance speech.

It soon escalated when the glasses flew on and off the stage before the rapper finally jumped into the audience to argue with the audience. It all ended with Slowthai being accompanied by the event.

Now it seems that the artist looked back on his behavior during the process and not only apologized to Ryan but “to every woman or man who saw in these videos a reflection of the situations they were in”.

He wrote on Twitter: “NME, please pass on my award to (Katherine Ryan) because she is the heroine of the year. What started as a joke between us escalated to a point of shameful action on my part. I want to apologize unconditionally, there is no excuse and I am sorry. I am not a hero. “

The news continued: “Katherine, you are a master of your craft and next time I will take my place and leave the comedy to you. I am sorry if a woman or a man reflected in these videos in situations where they were. I promise to do better. Let’s talk here. ”

The comedian has since replied to the statement: “I knew you were joking and congratulate you on your very award-winning album! I hope you know that a bad day on social media passes so quickly. Everything will be better tomorrow. Xx ”

