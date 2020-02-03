Advertisement

DUBAI: Raed Alsemari’s career is just beginning, but the filmmaker, who was born in Riyadh, is already part of Saudi Arabian history. In January 2019, Alsemari’s satirical short film “Dunya’s Day” became the first locally made film to be shown in a Saudi Arabian cinema.

“When we made the film, the cinema ban hadn’t even been lifted, and I never thought that there would be cinemas in Saudi Arabia, let alone that they would be shown to an audience in my hometown,” Alsemari says. “I’ll take it months later. We didn’t find out until the next day that it was the first thing that was surreal.”

While the Riyadh screening of “Black Panther” in 2018 marked the reopening of Saudi cinemas after three decades and made headlines worldwide, one could argue that Alsemari’s achievement was the greater milestone, especially since the country is embarking on a thriving mission Building the market The cinema industry focused on developing local talent.

Advertisement

Alsemari, who is currently completing his master’s degree at New York University with professors such as Oscar winner Spike Lee, always knew he wanted to tell stories, but when he was a child in Riyadh, he didn’t really think filmmaking was an option.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f4Lf7rpFXxc (/ embed)

“As a child in Saudi Arabia, most of the DVDs we got were Hollywood movies and European cinema,” he says. “I hadn’t seen any people from this part of the world until college. I studied literature and ironically went to Massachusetts to discover more film and literature from the Arab world.”

While Alsemari was immersed in the film, the portrayals of Arab and Muslim women in the international media and in the work of Arab filmmakers disturbed him.

“You often see a two-dimensional narrative of victims or saints, and I wanted to develop a character that was far from flawed but violent, as we put it early,” he tells Arab News. “I also grew up with films like” Mean Girls “and” Heathers “- films with a disrespectful tone and mostly female cast. I had worked with a number of comedians and actors in Riyadh and had never seen anything like this on the screen for women. “

From there, Dunya was born. “Dunya’s Day”, which continues to be well received at the film festival with success around the world, tells the story of a young woman on the day of her graduation ceremony in Riyadh who will not shy away from anything to achieve the elite social status she feels she deserves it.

“We had generous access to this privately owned place. There are guest houses in the suburbs of Riyadh, but most don’t really live in them. They are used to entertaining. The location was great and suited a character of a certain class, ”Alsemari explains.

“If you have that character and place, the world of graduation ceremonies in Riyadh felt like a really natural subculture to explore – a world where graduation ceremonies take place at the Met Gala level, where veganism is trending and I felt that it was worth showing this world. It is also valuable to see a nuance in it, as we usually don’t see stories that allow women with color or Arab women to be unlikely and still the heroine of the story and still deserve the empathy of the audience. “He continues.

Alsemari and his staff made open casting calls with WhatsApp and social media across Riyadh. (Supplied)

There was only one problem – Alsemari had never been invited to such parties.

“I grew up in Riyadh and have friends and family members who are something like Dunyas. I can relate to the character, but the graduation party scene itself was a little strange, ”he says. “I had to take a lot of time to listen to the producers of the film – all of them Saudi women – and the actors themselves. It didn’t feel like research, but about their stories and insights and whether the production designer and cameraman looked and looked Haptics understood not only this world, but also the action. ”

Alsemari and his staff made public casting calls using WhatsApp and social media across Riyadh, but despite the opportunity the film offered, they only managed to gather a small pool of talent for auditions.

“One of the reasons was that many young women were still worried about the social impact on their families on the screen because there was still a taboo that limited our pool to around a dozen,” Alsemari says.

Of this dozen, Alsemari felt that none was right for the role of dunya. Although talented, the actors played the role of laughing, judging Dunya and trivializing their actions rather than playing the role with respect for the character, he says. After Alsemari saw his casting director Sara Balghonaim read with each of the actors, he had an idea – why not just cast Sara as Dunya?

Alsemari is currently working on a feature-length film about Dunya’s wedding day. (Supplied)

“Sara hesitated to have the ability to do it, and there is always fear of standing on the streets from the start,” Alsemari says. “The decision to be an actor in a society can be scary, and when so few women have done so, it can be particularly intimidating. It took her some time and persuasion to agree, but I’m so grateful that she did, because her performance really makes the film. “

After Alsemari had finished filming and returned to New York, he excitedly handed his legendary professor an unfinished copy. He was looking forward to the reaction of a man who himself did so much for the representation of colored people on the canvas.

“It was unreal for Spike Lee to see a short version you made in his office and tell you what he thinks. He laughed! He enjoyed it. He asked me what I was working on next and gave me feedback on some ideas. It was great to share the film with him. This was one of the earlier reactions to the film – it hadn’t even been mixed in tone and color, ”says Alsemari.

The story of Dunya won’t stop there. Alsemari is currently working on a feature-length film about Dunya’s wedding day.

“We are still working on the script, but it will be a different story. I want to do something that has the same character, the same world, and the same tone for a feature,” he says. “I think there is a lot of potential to explore and dramatize a wedding in Riyadh, and the absurdities of being young and privileged, and Saudi Arabia. “

,

Advertisement