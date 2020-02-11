While Slipknot is incredibly careful when it comes to keeping things under lock and key when needed, no maggot can forget the moment when the Iowa Metal titans seem to inadvertently accidentally mislead the identity of their then new bass player, Alessandro ‘V- Man ‘Venturella, revealed in 2014.

Release of the explosive video for The Devil In I, as always, all nine members were in their custom masks and kettle suits, with V-Man and newcomer Jay Weinberg wearing rather nondescript masks to keep their identities secret at the time. There was only one mistake in their plan: the bass player has hand tattoos and it didn’t take long for the internet to find out who he was by zooming in on the ink (“I thought, ‘Why didn’t we do it? “Did he wear gloves?” “Corey Taylor later recalled. D’oh.

Anyway, Daniel P. Carter, the bandmate of V-Man in Crocodile, remembers the moment when everything collapsed in a brilliant new knot special for the rock show of Radio 1, and the radio presenter describes his friend’s reaction to this top -Show. secret information that makes headlines.

“We were in the studio working on things and the video of The Devil In I went online and we were all sitting in the studio looking at it on the computer celebrating and stirring it up and everything,” says Dan. via Loudwire).

“At that point, nobody knew who these new members in the band were. But I think within half an hour someone took the picture at the end of the video that V-Man plays bass on and somehow someone recognized the tattoos on his hand – they are pretty striking, I think. And I remember that he had this expression of insane panic when his phone went up in the air, like the rest of the day – to the point where he said, “I just have to go. I just have to go now. “It was amazing.”

Hilarious. See if you can see V-Man’s tatts in The Devil In I video below:

Last week, Slipknot announced the second annual Knotfest roadshow tour of North America featuring a killer cast of A Day To Remember, Underoath and Code Orange.

“We set a precedent last year – Knotfest is a showcase where you never know what to expect,” said frontman Corey Taylor. “This year is no exception. The bands we have represent all corners of our music world, just like we do. And they are excruciatingly exciting. I can’t wait to see and enjoy them with the other fans. ”

Catch Slipknot live this year on the following dates:

February

11 Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

12 Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

14 Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

16 Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena

17 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

18 Dortmund, Germany – Westfalenhalle

20 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

21 Stockholm, Sweden – Ericsson Globe

22 Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena

24 Helsinki, Finland – Hartwall Arena

March

20 Tokyo, Japan – Knotfest Japan

21 Tokyo, Japan – Knotfest Japan

24 Singapore – Singapore Rockfest

27 Jakarta, Indonesia – Hammersonic Festival

29 Manila, Philippines – Amoranto Stadium

can

30 Syracuse, NY, St. Joseph’s Lakeview Health Amphitheater *

31 Mansfield, MA, Xfinity Center

June

2 New York, New York, Madison Square Garden

4 Quebec City, QC, Center Videotron

5 Montreal, QC, Center Bell

6 Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage

8 Clarkston, MI, DTE Energy Music Theater

10 Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

12 Memphis, TN, FedExForum

14 Orlando, Florida, Amway Center

15 West Palm Beach, FL Financial Amphitheater

17 Charlotte, NC, PNC bandstand

18 Alpharetta, GA, Ameris Bank Amphitheater

20 Birmingham, AL, Oak Mountain Amphitheater

22 Dallas, Texas, Dos Equis Pavilion

23 Austin, TX, Germania Insurance Amphitheater

25 The Woodlands, TX, the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

July

31 Cologne, Germany – Stadion

August

1 Wacken, Germany – Wacken Open Air

7 Berlin, Germany – Waldbühne

10 Barcelona, ​​Spain – Knot Festival at Sea

22 Milton Keynes, United Kingdom – Knotfest UK

