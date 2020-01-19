Slipknot starts their UK tour in Manchester - Kerrang!

advertisement

Last night, at the Manchester Arena, Slipknot made their grand, destructive return to the UK.

Shrouded in smoke and infused with purple light, the Iowan demolition team leafed through an epic set list with 17 songs, including Disasterpiece, Eyeless and Vermilion, plus news from Solway Firth, Birth Of The Cruel and Nero Forte.

Slipknot last played in the UK last summer, where he downloaded the main festival, but since 2016 they no longer tour the British Isles.

The European stage of their We Are Not Your Kind tour started in Dublin earlier this week, but The Knot will stay with Behemoth in the UK until January 25, where they will head the London O2 arena for the first time. They return to England on August 22 for the inaugural Knotfest UK.

View our exclusive Slipknot Manchester gallery below.

Slipknot Manchester set list

Unsainted

Disasterpiece

eeyore

Nero Forte

Before I forget

New abortion

psychosocial

Solway Firth

Vermilion

Birth of the cruel

Wait and bleed

blind

Everything from life

two-fold

Allowance:

(Sic)

People = Shit

Surfacing

