Slipknot, SSE Hydro, Glasgow, Sat 18 Jan

★★★★ ☆

Masked metal group skillfully combines apocalyptic anthems with theatrical phase effects

When the nine-member masked horror show Slipknot appeared on the scene in 1999, who would have thought they would pack arenas of this size 20 years later? We Are Not Your Kind is one of their most successful albums (both critical and commercial), and they even have their own worldwide tour festival (Knotfest, which made its British debut in August).

Tonight it is the hellish majesty of Behemoth in Poland that leads us to hell of Dante. Dabbled in black paint and sacred robes, it is a powerful and operative version of extreme metal, faced with the enigmatic Nergal. There is a ritual, mysterious element in their show, with decent production for a support program (in particular a fire-breathing drum kit). This is blasphemy with a message … (more)

