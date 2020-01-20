Slipknot announces London Pop-Up Shop - Kerrang!

advertisement

Slipknot has announced details of a pop-up store taking place in London this weekend.

The temporary store will be held in the stables at Camden Market, in the north of London, and will open on Saturday, January 25 at 12:00 noon.

For a limited time, members of the band will be present to sign bottles of their number 9 Iowa Whiskey.

advertisement

Slipknot is open from 12 am to 6 pm on Saturday (January 25) and is there until 3 pm before going to the London O2 arena for their biggest UK headline show ever.

The store is also open on Sunday (January 26) from 12 am to 5 pm.

READ THIS: 10 of the biggest surprise rock albums ever released

In addition to whiskey, the store also sells exclusive merchandise and a 12×12 print vinyl bundle.

“Slipknot and Cedar Ridge Distillery – two groups of people born and raised in Iowa, committed to quality and hard work,” Clown said earlier about The Knot whiskey. “We worked together on Whiskey no. 9, which, in addition to corn from Iowa, gets some extra zest from the rye content. I hope you enjoy it as much as we do. Live life and always be safe. “

Last week tickets went on sale for Slipknot’s inaugural Knotfest UK, which takes place on August 22 in Milton Keynes. Buy your Knotefest UK tickets here.

Slipknot is currently touring the UK as part of their European We Are Not Your Kind tour. Buy your tickets here.

Slipknot tour 2020

January

20 Sheffield, United Kingdom – Flydsa Arena

21 Nottingham, United Kingdom – Motorpoint Arena

22 Cardiff, United Kingdom – Motorpoint Arena

24 Birmingham, United Kingdom – Birmingham Arena

25 London, United Kingdom – The O2

28 Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

29 Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

30 Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena

February

01 Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Rockhal

02 Lyon, France – Halle Tony Garnier

04 Budapest, Hungary – Sport arena

06 Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena

08 Stuttgart, Germany – Hanns Martin Schleyer Halle

09 Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

11 Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

12 Zurich, Switzerland – Hall Stadium

14 Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

16 Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena

17 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

18 Dortmund, Germany – Westfalenhalle

20 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

21 Stockholm, Sweden – Ericsson Globe

22 Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena

24 Helsinki, Finland – Hartwall Arena

March

20 Tokyo, Japan – Knotfest Japan

21 Tokyo, Japan – Knotfest Japan

24 Singapore – Singapore Rockfest

27 Jakarta, Indonesia – Hammersonic festival

29 Manila, Phillipines – Amoranto stadium

July

31 Cologne, Germany – Stadium

August

01 Wacken, Germany – Wacken Open Air

07 Berlin, Germany – Waldbühne

10 Barcelona, ​​Spain – Knotfest at Sea

22 Milton Keynes, United Kingdom – Knotfest UK

advertisement