Slipknot announces London Pop-Up Shop - Kerrang!

Slipknot has announced details of a pop-up store taking place in London this weekend.
The temporary store will be held in the stables at Camden Market, in the north of London, and will open on Saturday, January 25 at 12:00 noon.
For a limited time, members of the band will be present to sign bottles of their number 9 Iowa Whiskey.
Slipknot is open from 12 am to 6 pm on Saturday (January 25) and is there until 3 pm before going to the London O2 arena for their biggest UK headline show ever.
The store is also open on Sunday (January 26) from 12 am to 5 pm.
In addition to whiskey, the store also sells exclusive merchandise and a 12×12 print vinyl bundle.
“Slipknot and Cedar Ridge Distillery – two groups of people born and raised in Iowa, committed to quality and hard work,” Clown said earlier about The Knot whiskey. “We worked together on Whiskey no. 9, which, in addition to corn from Iowa, gets some extra zest from the rye content. I hope you enjoy it as much as we do. Live life and always be safe. “
Last week tickets went on sale for Slipknot’s inaugural Knotfest UK, which takes place on August 22 in Milton Keynes. Buy your Knotefest UK tickets here.
Slipknot is currently touring the UK as part of their European We Are Not Your Kind tour. Buy your tickets here.
Slipknot tour 2020
January
20 Sheffield, United Kingdom – Flydsa Arena
21 Nottingham, United Kingdom – Motorpoint Arena
22 Cardiff, United Kingdom – Motorpoint Arena
24 Birmingham, United Kingdom – Birmingham Arena
25 London, United Kingdom – The O2
28 Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
29 Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle
30 Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena
February
01 Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Rockhal
02 Lyon, France – Halle Tony Garnier
04 Budapest, Hungary – Sport arena
06 Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena
08 Stuttgart, Germany – Hanns Martin Schleyer Halle
09 Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
11 Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum
12 Zurich, Switzerland – Hall Stadium
14 Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
16 Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena
17 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
18 Dortmund, Germany – Westfalenhalle
20 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
21 Stockholm, Sweden – Ericsson Globe
22 Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena
24 Helsinki, Finland – Hartwall Arena
March
20 Tokyo, Japan – Knotfest Japan
21 Tokyo, Japan – Knotfest Japan
24 Singapore – Singapore Rockfest
27 Jakarta, Indonesia – Hammersonic festival
29 Manila, Phillipines – Amoranto stadium
July
31 Cologne, Germany – Stadium
August
01 Wacken, Germany – Wacken Open Air
07 Berlin, Germany – Waldbühne
10 Barcelona, Spain – Knotfest at Sea
22 Milton Keynes, United Kingdom – Knotfest UK