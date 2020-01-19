advertisement

The mysterious artist Slingbaum has announced his debut album and is presenting some top-class guests. D’Angelo, Erykah Badu, FKA branches, Damon Albarn and others contributed to the project. Slingbaum announced the record – which consists of only three titles – on January 15th via his Instagram account. “Today I humbly present my first record,” he wrote. “This is the result of years of work shared with the listed people who have been the greatest pleasure in my life to work with.”

The album with the title Slingbaum One is divided into three parts: “Behoove” with Erykah Badu and D’Angelo, “Strangers” with FKA branches, Nick Hakim, Oumou Sangaré and Questlove as well as “Morphine” Damon Albarn, Bilal, Syd and the jazz pianist Ahmad Jamal. Slingbaum One is only available on vinyl and can now be pre-ordered on the artist’s website. Orders should reach the customer (approximately) in May.

Damon Albarn confirmed his association with the project in his own Instagram post on January 15th. Erykah Badu also wrote about the project. Find the below.

Before Slingbaum One, Slingbaum’s song “Water Games” was heard in 2015 at REVIVE Music Presents: Supreme Sonacy (Vol. 1). When asked about Slingbaum’s identity, a representative offered the following photo:

