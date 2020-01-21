advertisement

Even as a young man, he was never the kind of person who got out of bed in the morning, easily stretched out his muscles, welcomed the morning sun joyfully, like an actor in an insomnia relief advert. As long as he could remember, watching was a process; a sniff here, a moan there; he reluctantly pulled the warm blankets aside and threw his feet over the edge of the bed to sleep drunk to the bathroom. When he was a child, his mother said he “went to Jupiter” when he was sleeping; a reference to the fact that his sleep was so deep that it seemed as if he had left the planet.

Growling, more out of habit than inconvenience, he trudged to the kitchen, slipping oversized slippers against the hardwood floor. While he was walking around, he inspected his surroundings.

This had been their home for twenty years, the tallest of them had lived in one place. Because the children had left ten years ago, this old place seemed grotesque; too big for just two of them. Besides, they were not fans of do-it-yourself repairs when they were in bloom. At his age there was even less interest. The house was older – just like her – and needed more and more adjustments with every season (just like her). They wanted to contract in the coming years.

A warm cup of Joe between his hands, he went to the living room, preparing to catch up with what happened in the world at night while visiting Jupiter. He caught his reflection in the hallway mirror – focused on the nest of the thinning gray hair-designed rat on the top of his head and the folds that accentuated his eyes – he thought, “How are things? happened to him? “

Of course, he knew logically that we are all getting older. Yet he was emotionally irrational in denying that it would happen to him. Old age had been theory; no reality. But still, there it was, staring him back in the increasingly wrinkled face.

He took stock of how his body felt when he stood in the cold corridor, hissing the forced air heater that served as the background for his thoughts. The chilly morning admitted a few aches and pains and aggravated the discomfort, but it was nothing that really got in his way.

“It’s part of aging,” he was told by well-meaning family and friends. “You’ll get used to it.”

“No,” he replied forcefully, “I do not allow that confirmation in my mind.” It was not that he denied that he was getting older or refused to accept that it is easier to pull – or sprain – or tighten – or turn – something at “this age,” but he maintained the belief that was a grace – even a beauty – in aging, and although he was unable to stop the process, his plan was to enjoy what he could enjoy.

Being a parent brought a number of blessings. There was a wealth of relationships he had that did not exist in his thirties or even forty – especially those people he knew the longest. Almost as if he were looking, his wife approached him from behind, putting her arms around his waist and her head on his shoulder, looking with him at their reflection.

“Look at us,” she said. “Did you ever think we would be an old couple?”

“Speak for yourself,” he replied. “I prefer to see myself as vintage.”

She shook her head playfully, as she often did, in response to his humor. “Okay, did you ever think we would be a” vintage “couple?”

“Of course, I mean, yes, I think I’ve always known. It beats the alternative. But it’s weird right? I’m closer to 90 than to 40. I remember 40 looked old, now it almost looks like a child. “

“Are you unhappy?” She asked.

He let the question breathe, thought about it before he answered. “No not really. There are decisions that I wish I had made differently. And I wish we could retire. It would be nice to have a house in Hawaii, to travel more and to spend my days with volunteer work, but we have made other choices. “

She laughed; hugged him more tightly around his belly and leaned her head on his shoulder. He put the mug on the nearby table, embraced her arms as she surrounded his belly, and together they inspected the couple returning to them in the mirror.

It certainly wasn’t the life he expected, but it was theirs. And he hoped it would last a long time.

“About the Author: Scott” Q “Marcus is the CRP (Chief Recovering Perfectionist) of www.ThisTimeIMeanIt.com. He will hold a workshop in Eureka on January 25 with the name” Intentions • Affirmations • Motivations “accessible to everyone More information at https://thistimeimeanit.com/lntentionsJan2020

