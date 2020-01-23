Slayer Call Scammers offering tickets for the Fake 2020 Reunion Show - Kerrang!

advertisement

While many major bands reunited or returned to the stage last year, it also saw one of the biggest acts of metal in the spotlight. Thrash metal titans Slayer ended their massive Final Tour last year and ended their tour career with a very nice concert at The Forum in Los Angeles. But now someone is selling tickets to a festival in Sweden that they claim will be Slayer’s return on stage – and the band is calling them on.

Slayer recently tweeted: “Tickets are being offered on Viagogo for a Slayer gig at Sweden Rocks in June 2020. Buyer note this is a resale site with inaccurate information. SLAYER WILL NOT PERFORM.”

Tickets for Sweden Rock 2020 are still available on Viagogo, and although they do not explicitly mention “Slayer” in the list, they will appear if you search for the word “Slayer” on the site. So for anyone praying that Slayer only took a short break, be warned: you are being scammed.

We don’t blame metalheads for hoping against the hope that Slayer would return. The Slayer live experience is not to be missed – not to be missed (we don’t cry, shut up) – and the latest shows on the Forum contain a huge set list of classics.

This is what Slayer played during their last show ever:

South of heaven Repentless post-mortem World painted blood Hate Worldwide War Ensemble Stain of mind Disciple When the silence comes (clean intro was skipped) Born from fire Payback Seasons in the abyss Jesus saves Chemical warfare Hell is waiting Dead skin mask Show no mercy raining Blood Mandatory Suicide Angel of death

One fan even caught the final performance of the band of Angel Of Death, as well as their genuine farewell to the audience. View the images below:

