Slave labor, mass shootings and gas chambers: the Roma, the forgotten genocide of World War II - Jewish world - Haaretz - Israel news

It is the “forgotten genocide” of World War II: Around 500,000 European Roma were murdered by the Nazis and their collaborators in World War II after measures were taken to persecute them. Why has the Roma genocide been largely forgotten? Why did the partial recognition of her death take so long?

What obstacles still prevent us from fully recognizing the importance of genocide?

The current exhibition of the Vienna Holocaust Library in London, “Forgotten Victims: The Nazi Genocide of the Sinti and Roma”, is devoted to investigating the destruction of Roma life by the Nazis, researching politics before mass murder and uncovering hidden ones and hidden aspects of this story largely unrecognized for decades.

Roma and Sinti were exposed to prejudice and discrimination in Germany before 1933, but their persecution intensified with the rise of power to the Nazis.

In the mid-1930s, Roma were prohibited from working in certain occupations, and many had to live in internment camps. In the late 1930s, National Socialist racial ideology was expanded to include the idea that Roma were “foreign blood” and a threat to the racial strength of the “Aryan master race”. As part of the development of these ideas, Roma were subjected to a massive program of pseudo-scientific research. They were also intended for forced sterilization.

During the Second World War, Roma in the areas occupied by Germany experienced deportations to camps and ghettos, slave labor and murder through hunger, abuse, mass shootings and gassings in camps such as Chełmno and Auschwitz. Collaborative regimes like the Ustaše in Croatia have committed mass murder of their Jewish and Roma populations.

In a report to the Vienna Library, Dr. Max Benjamin, a Jewish survivor of Auschwitz, the “dissolution” of the “gypsy camp” on August 2 and 3, 1944: That night, every single one of them fell around the gypsies who represented the population of this camp were chased into the gas chambers , ”

Despite the terrible suffering and injustice of the European Roma population during the Nazi era, the genocide of the Roma was often overlooked or minimized. One of the main reasons for this is the diverse prejudices, discrimination and marginalization faced by Roma and Sinti survivors after the liberation. Hostility and negative stereotypes about Roma persisted. In many countries, the continued exclusion of Roma from political representation and economic power has affected their ability to work for recognition.

Inauguration of the monument to the Sinti and Roma murdered by the Nazis in World War II, designed by Dani Karavan: an easily retractable board with information about their persecution. Berlin, October 24, 2012 AP

This marginalization manifests itself in the absence of criminal prosecution of offenders against Roma in the first trials of war crimes. In West Germany, after the war, there was a climate of denial about the scale of the horrors inflicted on Roma victims, who were often not compensated for other victims of Nazi racial persecution. Many of the monuments built in the decades after the war did not recognize the Roma victims.

It was not until 1982 that Germany officially recognized the Nazi crimes against the Roma as genocide: France’s first apology for its involvement in the Nazi crimes against the Roma and Sinti came in 2016.

The experiences of the Roma during the genocide were largely ignored in the Soviet Union and Eastern Europe. Roma who wanted to remain nomadic were forced to settle. Discrimination against the Roma increased during the post-communist period, while living conditions and access to services fell sharply.

Our exhibition tries to address the collective amnesia surrounding the genocide of the Roma. The Vienna Holocaust Library has important collections on this subject, including early testimony from Roma survivors, which from the 1950s was published in one of Dr. Eva Reichmann led the library’s project. The library plans to release some of these testimonials later in 2020.

Unpublished reports, including the “Liquidation” of Auschwitz’s “Gypsy Camp” in 1944, were collected in the 1950s as part of the Vienna Library project to collect eyewitness reports from the Holocaust Vienna Holocaust Library Collec

We also have material collected as part of the first research project that systematically attempted to document the genocide carried out by Donald Kenrick and Grattan Puxon in the late 1960s. A number of items from this collection, including summaries of survivor testimonies, can be seen in the exhibition.

Also striking in the exhibition is a post-war photo by Margarete Kraus. The tattoo with the camp number on her left forearm can still be seen: Kraus was a Czech Roma survivor from Auschwitz, where she was the victim of forced medical experiments. Kraus’ portrait was taken by the East German journalist Reimar Gilsenbach in the 1960s. Gilsenbach investigated the persecution of Roma during the Nazi era.

Margarete Kraus, a Czech Roma, took pictures after the war of Reimar Gilsenbach. Her Auschwitz tattoo can be seen on the left arm. Reimar Gilsenbach / Wiener Holoc

A completely different exhibit is a document entitled “Bans imposed on Poles, Jews and Gypsies”, which was later presented to the Nuremberg war crimes trials as evidence of Nazi crimes. In a circular dated March 10, 1944, Heinrich Himmler informed a group of high-ranking civil servants that “the completed evacuation and isolation” of Jews and Gypsies made further guidelines unnecessary.

Heinrich Himmler, “Bans imposed on Poles, Jews and Gypsies.” March 10, 1944, translation from the Nuremberg War Crimes Trial at the Vienna Holocaust Library Collec

In this context, “evacuation” and “isolation” meant that the vast majority of Jews, Sinti and Roma from Greater Germany had already been deported and murdered in ghettos and camps. The terminology used here illustrates the “leaden objectivity” of the bureaucratic language of the SS, which historian Mark Roseman remembered as “devilish parody of administrative precision”.

Another story told in the exhibition is that of Hans Braun, a German Sinti who was born in Hanover in 1923. Braun survived the Auschwitz and Flossenbürg camps. Most of his family was murdered in Auschwitz.

When he applied for compensation from the German state in 1950, the local police decided to open an investigation against him, in search of false evidence that Braun had been arrested as a “criminal”, to refuse his application.

Certificate of imprisonment by Hans Braun in Auschwitz and Flossenbürg, 1950 International Tracing Service Tue

The fact that the true nature and extent of the Roma genocide was denied, minimized or ignored by so many people was painful and outrageous for the victims and their families.

Although it is too late to remedy the injustices experienced, it is not too late to marginalize and discriminate against the Roma communities in countries such as Hungary, where discrimination and hostility to Roma are widespread, and Ukraine, where fascist groups living, tackling has led to a number of violent attacks on Roma in recent years. Perhaps this exhibition begins with recognizing where discrimination and prejudice can lead.

Dr. Toby Simpson is director of the Vienna Holocaust Library

Dr. Barbara Warnock is a senior curator and head of the Education Department of the Vienna Holocaust Library and curator of the exhibition “Forgotten Victims of the Library: The Nazi Genocide of the Roma and Sinti”

