Skywalker's rise is officially the lowest-rated Star Wars movie ever

The Rise of Skywalker is now the worst-reviewed Star Wars movie ever. Last week the final installment of the Skywalker saga was tied for the worst with The Phantom Menace. However, the latest film has now set the record when it exceeded the $ 1 billion mark at the box office. Critics have not received the film as enthusiastically as the fans, which is exactly the opposite of how it worked with Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi.

The Rise of Skywalker has dropped to 52% at Rotten Tomatoes, The Phantom Menace to 53%. The first reviews have not changed and have only gotten worse over the weeks. The audience’s score tells a completely different story with an 86% rating that, like the critical score, has remained constant. A certain faction of Star Wars fans was extremely pleased with the way J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio completed the continuation of the trilogy, especially after the divisive feelings surrounding The Last Jedi. The second rate has the worst score of the franchise audience with 43%.

Not surprisingly, The Empire Strikes Back and A New Hope are the top rated films in the Star Wars series at 94% and 93%, respectively. It is important to note that the attitude towards the second film in the original trilogy has changed a lot over the years. Many fans called him their favorite when he was initially not well received. The Force Awakens is 93% linked to A New Hope, which seems surprising, while The Last Jedi is 91% lower on the list. These Star Wars reviews are always hotly debated among fans who vehemently disagree.

Rogue One and Return of the Jedi follow with 83% and 82% respectively on the list. Jedi has always been a black sheep among Star Wars fans, while Rogue One has been largely considered a pleasant surprise. Critical ratings continue to slide, with Sith revenge at 80% and Solo at 70%. Attack of the Clones is next at 65% and the lowest rated are The Phantom Menace and The Rise of Skywalker with the two lowest ratings. When considering the critical ratings, this may not be the most accurate representation.

The prequel trilogy was largely rejected and hated by Star Wars fans when it was released. However, a younger audience who grew up with these three films will be happy to look back on them as they were the first films in the series to which they were introduced. The same could happen in time with the latest sequel trilogy. The critics didn’t like The Rise of Skywalker for various reasons, while fans seem to be completely happy with it. You can read the rest of the reviews at Rotten Tomatoes.

The Empire Strikes Back – 94%

A new hope – 93%

The Force Awakens – 93%

The Last Jedi – 91%

Rogue One – 83%

Return of the Jedi – 82%

Revenge of the Sith – 80%

Solo – 70%

Clone Attack – 65%

The Phantom Menace – 53%

The rise of Skywalker – 52%

