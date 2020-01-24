advertisement

Does anyone ever feel like Star Wars fans are trying to move a seesaw from one end to the other? It is very possible, but it is more of a struggle and, as a result, it could go either way considering how much effort is actually put into doing it. At this point, it appears that Rise of Skywalker is the worst-reviewed Star Wars film ever, worse than The Phantom Menace. But let’s take a look at it, because Kevin Burwick from MovieWeb points out that it is the critics who made this distinction. Remember, the people that fans usually clash with when deciding whether to like a movie or not are the ones who say ROS is the worst-reviewed Star Wars movie ever , while fans’ reactions were broadly positive as many people enjoyed what Abrams and Terrio did with the last episode of the Skywalker legacy, at least for the time being. This leaves the question open, whose opinion is really important in this case, the fans or the critics. It’s a difficult distinction to make as there are critics who really like the Star Wars franchise, but they still have to do their job if they want to keep their credibility and paycheck. On the other hand, fans are notoriously moody when it comes to films.

The last Jedi was a train crash, but as a Star Wars fan, I admitted that I still liked it because I only hate a Star Wars movie if it was intentionally sabotaged and doesn’t look like it should in any way, in some form or form. It’s easy to blame Rian Johnson and leave it there since he didn’t feel like serving fans who actually PAY to watch the movie and use it to control box office numbers, and it’s very easy to to say that He shouldn’t be allowed to watch another Star Wars movie in the future, even if it will most likely happen anyway. But if anyone remembers that time, The Empire Strikes Back wasn’t too well received and was considered one of the worst films of all time for various reasons. Now it’s one of the most popular Star Wars films in the franchise, but people don’t want to hear about TLJ, and they may not want it for a generation or two, as the memories are still too fresh and the idea of ​​The Main Villain an emo-like punk that triggers tantrums if it doesn’t prevail. At least in ROS, Kylo Ren had emerged a bit more and actually became the bad guy, even though after a while he reformed and turned against the dark side of the Force.

Even the forerunners were hated for a while, as they were believed to be one of the worst events that had happened to Star Wars, despite the fact that they gave a lot of insight into favorite characters and created a rich backstory for a majority of the stars, and Lucasfilm was at the time still under the control of George Lucas. Business Insider’s Travis Clark has more to say on the subject. But as I said, fans can be extremely moody and if they see something that doesn’t match what they want, things get off the rails pretty quickly and the internet hardships begin to spew out miles and miles of opinions and data streams to let everyone know that they are the ‘authority’ in Star Wars and that the opinions of those who disagree with them are those of someone who has no idea what they are talking about. This is really amusing, since those who liked the original trilogy so much but had so little to do with Lucas’ directing the prequels that they basically bullyed the films, although they were still the first to see them. Ah yes, the hypocrisy of a Star Wars fanatic doesn’t know many boundaries, and it is extremely amusing to watch online when those who think they know more than anyone are trying to disregard their knowledge in a way that suggests it that they don’t ‘I have a lot of life outside of her home.

Back to ROS: The film was pretty good because it appealed to the fans, even if the critics are not in the mood to agree. This, of course, is an inequality that draws a lot of attention and reminds people that critics are just people, people with opinions and prejudices who are as widespread as everyone else. If you liked the film, it’s all well and good, don’t worry about what critics say. Matt Goldberg from Collider has more to offer on this topic.

