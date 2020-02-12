NEW YORK (AP) – Skylar Diggins-Smith travels to Phoenix to join Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner.

The Dallas Wings traded the four-time All-Star on Wednesday for the Mercury for numbers 5 and 7 in the 2020 WNBA draft and for Phoenix ‘selection for the first round in 2021. The Wings then sent the 2021 selection of the deal acquired teams to the Chicago Sky in return for Astou Ndour.

“Players with Skylar’s abilities and caps are not often available in the free agency,” said Jim Pittman, general manager of Mercury’s dynamic offensive trio. “

Diggins told The Associated Press last month that she no longer wanted to play in Dallas. The team gave her the franchise name, which meant that she couldn’t go as a freelance agent.

The move takes place one day after Mercury DeWanna sent Bonner to Connecticut Sun to receive three draft picks for the first round, including some that she sent to the wings.

It is the second year in a row that the Wings have lost one of their marquee players. Liz Cambage was traded to Las Vegas before last season.

Diggins-Smith has been the face of the franchise since it moved in third in 2013 when the team was still in Tulsa. She has an average of 15.9 points and 4.9 points in her career. She won the league’s best player award in 2014 and led the wings to the playoffs in 2017 and 2018.

Diggins was outside last season after giving birth to a son in the spring. The Mercury had four players with children last season.

The wings now hold four draft picks from the first round with the numbers 2, 5, 7, 9 and the 15th and 21st selection.

In other steps, Mercury signed free agent Bria Hartley on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.