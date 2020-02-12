Skylar Diggins (C) of the USA reacts during the FIBA ​​qualification tournament for women of group 2020, group A, between Mozambique and the USA on February 8, 2020 at the Aleksandar Nikolic Hall in Belgrade, Serbia. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic / Getty Images)

Just over 24 hours after the Phoenix Mercury got DeWanna Bonner out of town after picking up three picks in the first round, he finished another blockbuster.

This time, they acquired All-Star Point Guard Skylar Diggins-Smith through a deal with the Dallas Wings.

Phoenix sends Picks No. 5 and 7 from the 2020 WNBA draft to Dallas as well as the Mercury picks from 2021. The Mercury acquired the No. 7 selection from Connecticut Sun on Tuesday as part of the Bonn deal.

“I am delighted that Skylar is joining our franchise to pursue another championship,” said Mercury star Diana Taurasi in a press release. “She has had an amazing career at all levels – college, WNBA and Team USA – and I know she will continue to grow here in the valley as one of the best players in the world.”

Diggins-Smith, who was born in April 2019, did not play in 2019, but was an all-star in four of her six professional seasons. The 29-year-old scored an average of 17.9 points, 6.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game with Dallas in 2018.

She acts as a dynamic playmaker for a team that includes WNBA top scorer Diana Taurasi and Center Brittney Griner.

Mercury has given Griner a core player day this off-season, which grants them exclusive bargaining rights with the expectation that they will keep them. The team had previously labeled Bonner four times who had chosen to leave Phoenix under a trade agreement because it would give them a higher maximum contract than would have been possible if they had joined Connecticut Sun directly.

After Griner’s 20.7 points per game, Bonner was the second best scorer for Phoenix last season and fifth in the league. She appeared in 335 games with Phoenix over 10 seasons and collected 4,820 points, 2,072 rebounds and 705 assists.

Phoenix received two picks for the first round, the seventh and the tenth selection in the 2020 WNBA draft in the Bonn Sign-and-Trade for Connecticut. The Sun also gave the marker in the Bonnner package a first classic from 2021 and prepared Phoenix for Diggins-Smith before.

High Post Hoops’ Howard Megdal said Tuesday that the Mercury was also holding talks to conclude a trade in the New York Liberty for Tina Charles.

