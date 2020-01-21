Skybound Games releases all four seasons of 'Telltale's The Walking Dead' for Switch, Steam

advertisement

Skybound Games announced today that this is not just the case Telltales The Walking Dead will be headed back to Steam, but also that all episodes will debut on the Nintendo Switch!

The Walking Dead: Season Two and The Walking Dead: A New Frontier are taking part in season 1 and last season released for the first time in Nintendo eShop today. In addition, Skybound Games is releasing Season 1 and Season 2, while The Walking Dead: A New Frontier and The Walking Dead: The Final Season will be available to fans on the Steam Store later this week.

All four episodes are now available in the Nintendo eShop and Steam Store for $ 14.99 each.

In the meantime, you can look forward to the upcoming games if you have already played the games The Walking Dead: Saints & sinners for VR, which will be released this Thursday, January 23rd (which you can pre-order here).

Telltales The Walking Dead is also available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

