Just a few days after Skunk Anansie announced details of the 2020 headline tour, the Britrock icons released a new video for their track This Means War.

The video was shot last year at the Pol’and’Rock Festival, where Skunk performed as part of their 25LIVE @ 25 anniversary tour.

“We wrote this track just before we went on tour last summer,” says singer Skin. “It was an absolute fan favorite and never left the setlist. We are very excited to release a finished version of the great Tom Dalgety! “

This Means War is the sequel to Skunk Anansie’s first new music in three years, What You Do For Love, released in 2019. Both will be available in April as part of a double A-side vinyl, which is available for pre-order now.

Singer Skin has also revealed that her very first life memo, co-written by journalist and friend Lucy O’Brien, will be released in September 2020 and on the international stage ”.

Catch Skunk Anansie will be seen live this year on the following dates. Secure your Skunk Anansie tickets here.

Skunk Anansie Tour 2020

June

17 Norwich The LCR UEA

19 Sheffield O2 Academy

20 Birmingham O2 Academy

October

26 Guildford G Live

27 Leicester O2 Academy

28 Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

November

28 Lincoln nacelle

29 Nottingham Rock City

December

01 Glasgow O2 Academy

02 Newcastle O2 Academy

03 Leeds O2 Academy

05 Cardiff University

06 Bristol O2 Academy

07 Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

09 Brighton Dome

10 Cambridge Corn Exchange