As Lent draws near, Catholic thoughts turn to the prospect of death and resurrection. There were constant memories in the past. The most common expression for this was the Memento Mori. As the Latin says: “Remember that you will die.” Mortality has been on everyone’s lips for centuries. Although medieval life was shorter and full of more unexpected ends, Memento Mori really took off during the Renaissance. This was when ideas of personal salvation became more important. Previously, there was a more collective approach with a lot of images on Judgment Day.

Skull and skeletons

The selection of Memento Mori is amazing. The most popular inspiration is a skull or a complete skeleton. They consist of paintings, sculptures, larger-than-life replicas or real human remains.

Part of the power of relics is that they are more than a memory of a saint’s life, they are also the physical essence. Most believers have chosen a more comfortable memento mori over the centuries. It was better to have items that could be carried around without the desire of holy relics.

Christianity is not the only belief that Memento Mori adopts

Memento mori has become a very Christian tool, although other beliefs have shared the concept. Some forms of Buddhism deal with the subject, especially in Tibet. It also became popular in Japan, where the darkest humorous images appeared. The fun that carvers could have, especially when they depict skulls, suggests a light-hearted approach to death that was less common in Christianity.

Perhaps the funniest and now most commercialized Christian Memento Mori are products of the Mexican Day of the Dead. Masked people and colorful skeletons have spread all over the world. They can now be found in retail outlets such as the British Museum’s gift shops, where I last marketed them as Christmas decorations.

The most terrible Memento Mori were found during the Renaissance

Memento Mori was a more serious business during its heyday in the Renaissance. The painters included them in “Vanitas” paintings. They were supposed to show the vanity of human life and were not for fun. These were solemn memories. Many a meal would have had a less digestible dimension. The wall of the wealthy dining rooms would be adorned with pictures of rotten fruit and insects, or artfully placed skulls alongside flowers in bloom. For those who didn’t want to see the more subtle message, there was everything from full-size sculptures in which people crumble to rosary beads with a happy human face on one side and a skull on the other.

The skull was always the key motif. It was not just a memory of itself, there was always a connection between it and the crucifixion of Christ. Calvary, the “place of the skull”, was full of human debris. The skull was most frequently depicted.

Even those Christian Memento Mori that might seem a bit frivolous, like the supposed Queen Mary of Scots clock hidden in a silver skull, were all about the passage of time and our final demise. You came earlier than expected with a belated beheading. Most of Maria’s court were Protestants, and Memento Mori was one of the few meeting places for Christians of different views. Even the Puritans who sailed to America were not averse to portraying the inevitability of death, although they generally rejected the images.

Memento mori today

Admiration for Memento Mori has continued into the modern era. The skull remains a favorite motif. The pious Catholic closet Andy Warhol valued an ancient skull after a near-death experience. He used it as a model for numerous prints and paintings as well as for exhortations such as “heaven and hell are only a breath away”. More recently, his heir Damien Hirst created a diamond-studded skull that for a while was the world’s most expensive work of art. Hirst has a home in Mexico, which is unusual for a British artist, and was raised a Catholic. He recognizes the visual influences of his upbringing, but that’s as far as his belief goes today.

Now that Korean cinema is all the rage at the Oscars, it should be pointed out that there is a 20-year-old film from Korea called Memento Mori. It wasn’t as successful as parasites and it’s not really about Memento Mori, but at least the expression lives on.