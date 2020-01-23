Skipper Sexton wants an Ireland powered by player power

advertisement

Johnny Sexton will start his first Six Nations campaign as Ireland’s captain with Andy Farrell’s support to increase player power in the national team camp.

The 34-year-old fly-half returns today to full training after six weeks set aside by a knee injury when the training camp of Ireland starts in Portugal and an extra spring in his step will have been appointed to follow Rory Best as skipper last week by incoming head coach Farrell.

There will also be a determination to learn one of the most recent leadership lessons that emerged from the disappointment of the World Cup disappointment when Best seemed to regret the inability of senior players to drive Ireland’s bus more effectively.

That was conceived as a criticism of Joe Schmidt’s coaching style, but Sexton saw those comments and the issue itself differently.

“I talked to Rory about that and I think an element of that was that he was trying to put it on his own, he was trying to say he might be a bit wrong,” said Sexton during the launch of yesterday’s 2020 Guinness Six Nations in the port of london.

“We talked about that, we wanted to be more … not that it wasn’t driven by players in the past, but that we wanted it to be driven even more by players.

“This is powered by Faz (Farrell), he wants us to do it together so that the team can account to each other and we do a lot of similar things in Leinster where the leadership group has a strong voice with the coaches.

“We had a strong voice before, but I think those comments were probably out of proportion with the IRFU review at the same time, and it’s all blown up.

What I think he was trying to do there was say that the leadership group should be better and that he should do more. I know it’s aimed at Joe, but I didn’t think that was Rory’s intention.

Sexton will be a captaincy starting in the short term for both him and Farrell, from one campaign to the next.

But for the player, that means nothing but a total dedication to the cause and to further improvement.

Sexton is a natural leader of fly-half and has been working on his captaincy skills since taking over the lead as Leinster skipper from Isa Nacewa early last season.

“I tried to get better. Leadership is the same as any other part of my game, I had to get better over the years. I had to change, I had to adapt to an older man in the team. I still have that drive in me, but how I portray that to other people is more important than before.

“I needed to get better and change and I hope I did. I learned some good lessons with Leinster during three seasons when I started to get captaincy responsibilities with Isa and then after Isa.

“I learned a lot from the captains I played with and I will try to get some of them, but it is important that I am myself. You must try to be true to yourself and that is what I will try to but I will try to get better. I will try to do that with every part of my game until I retire. “

When that day comes, the Irish rugby audience continues to fascinate with Sexton’s passion for improvement, only matched by his desire for a long life.

The 2021 Lions tour to South Africa is a first target, but he cannot be excluded from playing after his 36th birthday.

“I have talked about how I want to play as long as I can, because I love what I do.

“I wouldn’t change anything for anything, maybe because I’m a golfer, but apart from that, I like to be in sports, I love everything that goes with it and I want to play as long as possible.

“But you can be 24, sit here and want to play until you are 35 or 36, but you could be ready tomorrow, you don’t know, so it makes no sense that I keep talking about it, I just got this Six Nations campaign.

“I am here next year if an injury does not stop me and I will continue to build season after season and try to produce the goods, keep the mind well and the body well and I do not understand why not. But there are other people too that have a lot to do with it.

“But the day guys in the game I respect say,” Look, I think you’ve had enough, “I listen and I go.

“I’m going to kick and scream, but I’m going. A lot needs to be done.”

Experience has taught Sexton to take the rough with the slippery, to treat success and failure as equal cheaters. That is why he is not too carried away by his positive rebound from the quarter-final exit of the World Cup.

“It’s hard because the real changes will be made in four years. Whether you are here or not is something else. It could have been a lot of our last World Cups, but you are at the stage where you know a sporting career has ups and downs.

You never have all the successes, you just learn that these bumps come, and sometimes they come along when you least expect them or when you are in your best form or form, and suddenly things just don’t go according to plan.

“And it’s just knowing that knowing it’s part of the journey and it’s a bit easier to accept it and move on. But it’s not easy, there are enough nights that I lay awake and said : “What just happened? What went wrong? How did it go wrong?”

“And you have pondered these things for centuries and I was lucky to have some good chats with Faz, with Stuart when I returned to Leinster and he had a good experience with his stay in England in 2015, and he has everything in context for us.

“So it has been a good learning curve, even if you don’t want that.”

