Skinny Celine Dion talks about mother's death at the concert

advertisement

During Celine Dion’s concert on Friday evening, the singer of “My Heart Will Go On” gave an emotional tribute after the death of her mother. The star looked fragile when she mourned her mother, Thérèse Dion, who died on Thursday at the age of 92.

The 51-year-old Dion shared memories of her mother with her fans when she performed in Miami, Florida. As WTHR reported, she told the crowd that her mother was “sick for a while”. Dion also said, “Two days ago we received a call from the nurses who looked after them so well and said their time was coming soon. Very soon. So I went to my brothers and sisters last night Montreal came and spent the evening at her bed. “

The star noticed that they sang all the songs, hugged each other and said goodbye. “We are pretty sure that Mama was waiting for us all to be together before she left,” said Dion at her concert. “And I know for sure that she wanted me to be the best of me tonight. And I also know that she wanted you all to have the time of your life. “

advertisement

Dion’s sadness came just days after paying an Instagram tribute to her late husband Rene Angelil on the fourth anniversary of his tragic death on January 14. Dion was devastated when Angelil, who discovered her and had an incredible career, died of neck cancer in 2016 at the age of 73.

Now the two who helped shape their incredible careers have disappeared. Angelil, a former singer who became manager, received an audio tape from her mother with Dion, who sang at the age of 12. “At that time I was in business for 20 years,” Angelil told AP in 1991. “In these 20 years, I had never heard a feeling from someone like this little girl that I had in front of me. I had showers everywhere, you know? ‘

Angelil made Dion a star and married her despite her huge age difference. Dion’s mother died exactly four years after the singer lost her brother Daniel to cancer. Tributes to her mother, fondly known as Mama Dion, have penetrated from all over the world.

No specific cause of death is known, but Therese’s daughter, Celine’s older sister Claudette, reported in 2019 that she had serious health problems, including impaired vision and hearing, and memory loss.

“Maman, we love you so much,” Dion wrote in French and English on her Instagram, saying that she would dedicate her concert to Therese. Dion understandably looked fragile and deserted on stage, but the show went on for the brave songbird.

Scroll through the radar gallery for more information.

advertisement