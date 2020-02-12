Skin101 Last Saturday, February 8, 2020, Skin101 opened the doors of its new facility to a variety of guests. Skin101 is a cosmetic medical service provider with a team of fully licensed and experienced plastic surgeons, dermatologists, aesthetic doctors and aestheticians.

Skin101 offers high quality medical care in the fields of dermatology, medical aesthetics and plastic surgery. The new facility at 35 Pope John Paul Street in Off Gana Street in Maitama is fully equipped with the latest equipment.

The SKIN101 center has a medical spa, a clinic for aesthetics, a clinic for dermatology and a clinic for plastic surgery under one roof. There is also an ITEC-certified training center for beauty therapy, which offers more than 40 international standard courses for beauty therapy.

During the speech to the press at the kick-off event Dr. Hilda found that SKIN101 is building a patient-centered facility with global standards. An institution that wants to contribute its small quota to the reversal of medical tourism in the cosmetic medicine of the health sector.

