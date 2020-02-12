Posted on Feb 12, 2020 / 8:42 AM CST

/ Updated: February 12, 2020 / 8:42 am CST

GATESVILLE, Texas – Gatesville Crime Stopper reports that they have found a credit / debit card skimmer that was illegally installed in Pruitt’s Shell’s No. 4 fuel pump at 1316 N State Hwy 36 in Gatesville.

Crime stoppers ask for help in finding the responsible person.

It is believed that the skimmer was installed between February 3, 2020 and February 5, 2020, early in the morning, when the shop was closed.

The attachment was a second small circuit card that was placed on the card reader. Once installed, the skimmer stores the card numbers used on this fuel pump until the suspect returns to download the information.

Any vehicle or person seen at pump # 4 early in the morning when the shop is closed can make an important contribution to solving this problem.

Pump # 4 is the row closest to State Highway 36.

If you have information regarding this case or any other crime on the spot, call Centex Crime Stoppers at 1-254-865-8477 (TIPS).

You never have to provide your name, and if your details result in an arrest, you may be eligible for a reward.